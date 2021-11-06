At Least 8 Dead From 'Panic' and 'Crush' at NRG Stadium Concert

Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Houston Astroworld: At Least 8 Dead From 'Panic' and 'Crush' at NRG Stadium Music Festival

    "We got to grieve for these families right now," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Everybody in our city, pray for these families and we got to get through it."
    HOUSTON - At least eight people are dead following a crowd surge on Friday during the sold-out Astroworld music festival at NRG Stadium.

    Fire Chief Samuel Peña said in an early-Saturday press briefing, "The crowd began to compress toward the front of the stage," at around 9:15 p.m. CT. "That caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries, people began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic.

    An additional 23 people were taken to the hospital after the crush, some of whom were in cardiac arrest, officials said. More than 300 people were additionally treated at an on-site field hospital.

    Reports say about 50,000 people were in attendance at the event at NRG Park, the Houston Texans home stadium. The planned two-day festival was being staged by rapper and producer Travis Scott, with the event, is in its third year, now being canceled, with no Saturday shows.

    "We got to grieve for these families right now," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Everybody in our city, pray for these families and we got to get through it."

    Based on video posting on social media, Scott reportedly stopped his show multiple times in attempts to address the problem and ask for assistance for fans. The Houston Chronicle reports that Scott tried to get help for those involved in the surge.

    Some of the victims transported were as young as 10 years old, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

    "Our hearts are broken," she said, via KHOU-TV, which notes that officials are working to identify the victims, and that families are asked to go to the Wyndham Hotel at 8686 Kirby if their loved ones are missing.

    The Houston Office of Emergency Management also posted phone numbers for those who haven't heard from a loved one who was at the festival. Those numbers are 832-393-2991 or 832-393-2990.

    "We got to grieve for these families right now," Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Everybody in our city, pray for these families and we got to get through it."

