Houston At Home: NRG Stadium To Host Texans Fans For NFL Week 4

The 0-3 Houston Texans will be entering Week 4 facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, who are also 0-3. ... with some Texans fans in the seats.

This game is unlike the others as the Texans will be playing in their hometown at the NRG Stadium for the first time this season - with fans. With COVID-19 still being in high effect, different stadiums around the NFL have had a limited number of fans in attendance, while some have had none at all.

NRG Stadium will be allowing up to 13,300 fans, which is at a reduced capacity. This is a huge chop in size considering the $352 million stadium’s normal capacity sits at 72,220 people.

Teams that allowed fans to be in attendance during Week 3 include:

Jacksonville Jaguars -TIAA Bank Field

Allowing approximately 25 percent capacity for each home game in 2020.

Cleveland Browns - FirstEnergy Stadium

Allowed Up to 6,000 fans for the team's first two home games.

Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium

Allowed up to 7,500 fans for Week 3.

Denver Broncos - Empower Field

Allowed up to 5,700 fans for Week 3.

Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium

Allowing a small group of 750 for immediate family, close friends, coaches, and staff.

New Orleans Saints - Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Allowing a small group of 750 for immediate family, close friends, coaches, and staff.

The Texans will be welcoming their fellow 0-3 Vikings on Sunday for a noon kickoff on Fox. Hopefully being on their own stomping grounds will give them the leverage they desperately need to achieve their first victory of the 2020 season. ... and surely Texans fans will do some "stomping,'' too, in an effort to create an NRG advantage.