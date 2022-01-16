Why Texans Should Make Trade Call on Falcons WR Calvin Ridley

With Calvin Ridley potential available, would the Texans make an offer to add him?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have two play-making wide receivers in Brandin Cooks and rookie Nico Collins. Could they be interested in adding a third?

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley could be on the trading block this offseason. Ridley, 27, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after announcing in October that he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

When asked of his status in 2022, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said that as of now, Ridley's status with the team has not changed, meaning the team will be preparing to play without him.

"We handle each situation individually," Fontenot said. "There are so many variables we deal with. We’re going to try to add to every position this offseason."

For the right price, Ridley could be moved. The question is, what is the asking price for a receiver who still has not announced if he will return to the game?

In five games, Ridley tallied 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, in 16 games, Ridley recorded 90 receptions, 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, emerging as the new No. 1 in place of traded-away veteran Julio Jones.

From the skills standpoint, Ridley has the capability of being a No. 1.

Ridley is entering a contract year and will be owed $11.1 million. Before any offer is made, teams will need to check on Ridley's mental health status and stability for the foreseeable future. From there, that will help determine the asking price.

After a 4-13 season, Houston isn't in the place to give up early draft capital. The club could be tempted to give up, say, a third-round selection and change.

The Texans, among other assets, currently own the No. 68 and No. 80 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They also are expected to nab another mid-round pick in compensation of the departure of former first-round wide receiver Will Fuller.

Despite the growth of rookie quarterback Davis Mills, Houston finished 30th in passing this season. Cooks recorded his sixth 1,000-yard season in eight years since being drafted out of Oregon State. Collins, a third-round pick, recorded 446 yards off 33 catches and scored a touchdown as the team's No. 2 receiver.

Houston is expected to target a wide receiver this offseason. Texans general manager Nick Caserio is also hopeful of coming to terms with Cooks on a contract extension.

Caserio and the Texans can't afford to overspend on a receiver going into a contract year. But a phone to Atlanta is merited. And talk about a mid-round pick should keep the Texans on the phone.