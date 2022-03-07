Skip to main content

Texans Trade Call on Falcons WR Calvin Ridley? Gambling Suspension Could End Career

With Calvin Ridley potentially available, would the Texans make an offer to add him? Nope. Not any more.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have two play-making wide receivers in Brandin Cooks and rookie Nico Collins. Could they be interested in adding a third?

Sure. But now we know it won't be Calvin Ridley. In fact, even at 27, Calvin Ridley in theory may never play in the NFL again.

The Falcons standout could've been on the trade block this offseason. Ridley was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after announcing in October that he would be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health - but word was emerging that he might return to football with a "fresh-start'' trade.

For the right price, Ridley could've be moved. But now?

Ridley has been suspended for a year for gambling on NFL games. He's protesting on Twitter, saying that he "only bet $1,500'' and that he "doesn't have a gambling problem.''

Cavin Ridley
That all may be true. But the NFL does not take these matters lightly.

In five games, Ridley tallied 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns. In 2020, in 16 games, Ridley recorded 90 receptions, 1,374 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, emerging as the new No. 1 in place of the injured Julio Jones. 

From the skills standpoint, Ridley has the capability of being a No. 1. And again, the Texans and QB Davis Mills could use a talent like him.

cooks mills

Cooks, Mills

Ridley is entering a contract year and was to be owed $11.1 million - though that is all in limbo now.

Previously? Before any offer was going to made, teams would've needed to check on Ridley's mental health status and stability. Now? There is obviously no price to be made, no deal to be made, and concerns about the receiver that extend beyond his mental health - and to his inability to avoid an NFL taboo.

