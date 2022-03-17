Skip to main content

Pitts Tweet Tease: 'It's About To Get Scary in Atlanta'

The rookie tight end left a cryptic message in a since-deleted tweet.

As each day goes by, NFL fans are constantly scrolling on their social media feeds awaiting the news of Deshaun Watson's next NFL destination.

houston-texans-deshaun-watson-atlanta-falcons

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Atlanta Falcons

Deshaun Watson

Kyle PItts vs. Lions

Kyle Pitts

And Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is leading fans to think Watson is returning to his Georgia roots.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon Pitts wrote, "It's about to get scary in Atlanta."

The tweet was deleted minutes later, but it leads fans to believe if there is more going on behind the scenes. There is good reason for fans to believe that the tweet was about the most sought-out player in the NFL.

Adding to the buzz, Pitts and Watson share the same agent: David Mulugheta.

Watson, 26 and a Georgia native, was hosted at the Falcons' Flowery Branch headquarters (15 minutes from his hometown of Gainesville) and "made an impressive presentation about their vision for him as their potential franchise quarterback.''

However, minutes later, Pitts clarified his tweet and shared his enthusiasm for the team signing cornerback Casey Heyward.

Pitts wasn't the only player in the Watson crosshairs tweeting cryptically Thursday. New Orleans Saints defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson tweeted several dots that looks like Morse code.

Gardner-Johnson has also been the subject of trade rumors if Watson were to be traded to the division rival New Orleans Saints.

USATSI_16974163

Casey Heyward

USATSI_17481693

Casey Heyward celebrating after an interception

USATSI_17512526

Casey Heyward returning an interception

The Saints met with Watson for a second time Wednesday evening after the Falcons met with Watson for the first time in Atlanta. The Saints also restructured four of the team's larger contracts to create nearly $30 million of cap space.

With mixed messages coming from both Atlanta and New Orleans, the buzz continues to grow for the Watson sweepstakes, and no matter which team comes out on top, it is about to get scary in Atlanta.

