Texans Sign CB Fabian Moreau: Depth Chart Update
The Houston Texans added the newest member of their roster Tuesday morning.
According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, the Houston Texans have signed Fabian Moreau to a one-year contract.
Moreau spent the first four seasons of his career with Washington before playing last season in Atlanta.
Moreau was a massive part of the Falcons secondary last season. He started in 16 of the team's 17 games opposite A.J. Terrell as the No. 2 cornerback and set a couple personal records in his only year in Atlanta.
He set career-highs in passes defensed (11) and tackles (61). He also played in over 1000 snaps for the first time in his NFL career, staying on the field for 95 percent of the time.
There was some speculation earlier in the offseason that the Falcons would re-sign Moreau, but once the Falcons agreed to terms with Casey Hayward, those conversations began to fade.
The terms of Moreau's deal have yet to be finalized, but it's likely going to hover around or land him slightly more than the $1.12 million contract he signed with the Falcons a year ago.
Moreau's role in Houston is likely going to be similar to that of his role in Atlanta. He'll compete for the starting spot opposite No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. against veterans Steven Nelson and Desmond King.
If Moreau can stay healthy again in 2022, this is a solid signing from the Texans' perspective, a team looking to take on low-risk, high-reward projects.
It's safe to say that after today, the Texans' secondary got a little bit better.