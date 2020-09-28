SI.com
Houston Back At Home: NRG Stadium To Hold Limited Capacity

jadateague

The 0-3 Houston Texans will be entering Week 4 facing off against the Minnesota Vikings, who are also 0-3.

This game is unlike the others as the Texans will be playing in their hometown at the NRG Stadium for the first time this season. With COVID-19 still being in high effect, different stadiums have had a limited number of fans in attendance, while some have had none at all.

The NRG Stadium will be allowing up to 13,300 fans, which is at a reduced capacity. This is a huge chop in size considering the $352 million dollar stadium’s normal capacity sits 72,220 people. Teams that have allowed fans to be in attendance during Week 3 include:

Jacksonville Jaguars -TIAA Bank Field

  • Allowing approximately 25 percent capacity for each home game in 2020.

Cleveland Browns - FirstEnergy Stadium

  • Allowed Up to 6,000 fans for the team's first two home games.

Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium

  • Allowed up to 7,500 fans for Week 3.

Denver Broncos - Empower Field

  • Allowed up to 5,700 fans for Week 3.

Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium

  • Allowing a small group of 750 for immediate family, close friends, coaches, and staff.

New Orleans Saints - Mercedes-Benz Superdome

  • Allowing a small group of 750 for immediate family, close friends, coaches, and staff.

The Texans will be welcoming their fellow 0-3 Vikings on Sunday for a noon kickoff on Fox. Hopefully being on their own stomping grounds will give them the leverage they desperately need to achieve their first victory of the 2020 season. 

