Texans' Kyle Allen Falls Short Of Top-20 Backup Quarterback Ranking

Houston Texans' Kyle Allen falls short of placing top-20 among backup quarterbacks in the league.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are going with second-year quarterback Davis Mills starting under center for the upcoming 2022 season.

The franchise has lofty expectations for Mills and believes he has a chance to take the helm as Deshaun Watson's successor. Should Mills' play decline, the Texans have the draft picks to pursue a quarterback during the 2023 NFL Draft — which will feature C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young.

But if the Texans need a replacement mid-season, the franchise signed veteran Kyle Allen, who fell short of cracking the top 20 in Pro Football Network's ranking of the NFL's best backup quarterbacks.

"Allen is similar to Siemian in that he has gotten the opportunity to be a fringe starter, but is clearly better off as a dependable backup," Mike Kaye said. "He’s capable of pushing Davis Mills without being an actual threat to his QB1 status. Allen can perform if he’s asked to replace Mills due to injury."

Allen has the most experience of all quarterbacks currently signed to the Texans. His best season came during the 2019 campaign as a member of the Carolina Panthers when he replaced Cam Newton due to injury. 

He completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards and 17 touchdowns but struggled to take care of the ball after throwing 16 interceptions. 

There's modest competition for Houston's backup quarterback role, but Allen will presumably receive the nod.

In March, the Texans signed Kevin Hogan in free agency while re-signing Jeff Driskel. Hogan has experience with Houston's offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, who served as his position coach in 2016 with the Cleveland Browns. 

Driskel played most of the season as a third-string backup for the Texans last season. Houston converted Driskel to tight end in November. He was placed on injured reserve a month later due to a broken collarbone.

