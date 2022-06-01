Rookie Named Among Three Best Texans

Rightly or wrongly, Pro Football Focus has named a rookie as one of the Houston Texans three best players.

Go back just a few years, and the Houston Texans were led into the playoffs by names like J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyrann Mathieu - making picking their three top players a tough ask.

That same question remains tough, but for very different reasons.

Pro Football Focus selected each team's top three players, and while two aren't surprises, one might raise a few eyebrows.

LT, Laremy Tunsil - WR, Brandin Cooks - CB, Derek Stingley Jr. There was some thought that the Texans could look to move on from both Tunsil and Cooks as they push forward with their rebuild, but they instead restructured Tunsil's contract and gave Cooks a new two-year extension to serve as Davis Mills’ (or whoever else may end up at quarterback in 2023) top wide receiver. The interesting decision came at the No. 3 spot. Houston has undoubtedly improved the roster over the last year, but it is still lacking proven, elite talent to build around. Stingley — the No. 2 overall player on PFF’s Big Board — got the nod despite not playing an NFL snap because of just how talented he is. While his play was inconsistent the last two seasons at LSU, he was the top cornerback in college football as a true freshman in 2019 (91.7 PFF grade). That talent didn’t just disappear.

Despite what his lack of Pro Bowl or All-Pro honors may suggest, Cooks is a top-tier receiver and has been since day one. Having hit 1,000+ yards receiving in six of his eight seasons, including his two in Houston, Cooks is reliable, professional, and an excellent leader.

Cooks was a shoo-in for this list.

Two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Tunsil's inclusion is no surprise. While he wasn't at his best in 2021 and only made five appearances due to a thumb injury, he's now set to return to what's expected to be an improved offensive line - meaning there's no reason to suspect he won't bounce back.

Selecting Stingley as one of Houston's best players when he has yet to play a single NFL snap seems hasty. He has the potential to be a star player, but nothing is certain.

Two names they singled out as considerations were defensive ends Jonathan Greenard and Jerry Hughes.

Despite only playing 12 games, Greenard led the Texans in sacks (8.0) and quarterback hits (12) in 2021 - his second year in the NFL and first at the position. The offseason additions of Hughes among others should, in theory, only help Greenard.

Hughes joins Houston for his 13th season with 58 sacks and 129 quarterback hits to his name. A starter for the last eight years with the Buffalo Bills, Hughes is a welcome addition to a position group that needed depth.