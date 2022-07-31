Are the Houston Texans going to make a move for former 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo?

According to the latest betting odds from Draft Kings, that very well could be the case with the Texans currently sitting in third place out of those teams with +400 odds to land the former Super Bowl starter.

TexansDaily.com has already stated the case for why a trade for Garoppolo would be less than ideal for the franchise.

However, the Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 4-13 campaign in 2021.

In an attempt to "go up,'' general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have made some major changes this offseason, including hiring a new head coach, Lovie Smith, and implementing a new culture in the franchise.

Could Garoppolo be next? Probably not.

The Texans have been openly supportive of the idea of sticking with Mills, the second-year QB who was Houston's top selection a year ago, coming in the third round. There is also a belief in Houston that if Mills, the former Stanford standout, was in the 2022 draft, he would have been the best quarterback in the class.

Mills, of course, was one of the few bright spots for the Texans last season, throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 starts, with a quarterback rating of 88.8. A "bright spot'' - that's the way the Texans, having traded Deshaun Watson to Cleveland (making Mayfield expendable) insist they feel about Mills.

While Jimmy G. has some skins on the wall (something Mills does not have yet on the NFL level), we're not sure that Garoppolo is viewed by a Texans team in the middle of a rebuild as worth his $28 million salary.

As for Mills himself, he has also made substantial improvements throughout the offseason and heading into his second year.

So what do the Texans say about their QB situation, which features Mills, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel?

"I think once you have three quarterbacks on your roster, you should feel pretty good about that — and we do," coach Lovie Smith said this spring "We will keep all options open. But we feel good about our quarterback room right now, leading off with Davis Mills. I’ve talked about him and our feeling on who our leader will be."

Through the first days of training camp, Mills appears to be just that.