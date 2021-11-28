Skip to main content
    November 28, 2021
    Houston Texans Blow Lead, Blow Game to Jets, 21-14

    In a vacuum? A competitive football game on Sunday. But outside the vacuum? Jets at Texans was a meeting of two of the worst teams in the league, trying to overcome that sad definition.
    In a vacuum, Sunday's NFL Week 12 visit to Houston by the New York Jets was a competitive football game that resulted in the failing Texans recording come-from-ahead 21-14 loss at NRG Stadium.

    But outside the vacuum? The game was a meeting of two of the worst teams in the league, with both the Jets and Texans having won just twice this season and therefore, season-appropriately, giving thanks to the fact that the winless Detroit Lions seemed destined to prevent this two from sinking much lower.

    Still, there is development to be had and progress to be made and success to be recognized. To wit:

    *Development: From an NFL-wide standpoint, that storyline is largely about Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson, who was out the previous four weeks with a knee injury. He was knocked out of the game at one time but returned, finishing 14 of 24 for 145 yards and a rushing TD.

    That really shouldn't be enough to win an NFL game. But in a vacuum. ...

    Houston countered with a notable effort from rookie tight end  Brevin Jordan, who contributed a 13-yard TD catch.

    *Progress: The Houston defense under coordinator Lovie Smith is the headliner here. ... or, almost was. When the Texans ended an eight-game skid with last week's stunning 22-13 upset of AFC South leader Tennessee, they did so by tying a franchise record with four interceptions while recorded a total of five takeaways.

    This time around ...

    Tavierre Thomas recorded a big interception of Wilson. But otherwise, the defensive bragging rights go to the Jets, with five sacks of Tyrod Taylor.

    *Success: Again, hard to come by.

    The Jets are now 3-9 and the Texans 2-9. Houston inched up just a little after entering the week having scored the fewest points in the NFL. Notably, the Jets came in ranking last in points allowed by giving up 32 a game.

    But the Texans didn't fix enough on offense and couldn't take advantage of New York's vulnerabilities ... and the vacuum doesn't matter. Only a blown chance to win a second straight game d

