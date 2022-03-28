Future of Texans WR Brandin Cooks Remains Uncertain

The Houston Texans will have to decide whether or not to make a long-term commitment to wide receiver Brandon Cooks.

HOUSTON — Despite two seasons of chaos, wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been the epitome of consistency for the Houston Texans. Cooks has posted back-to-back campaigns of eclipsing over 1,000 receiving yards. In addition to his on-field productivity, Cooks has been a prominent voice within Houston's locker room.

With Cooks entering the final year of his contract, his future with the organization appears uncertain. General manager Nick Caserio has a significant decision when deciding whether or not to extend Cooks beyond 2022. But Caserio has an in-depth understanding of Cooks' importance to the team both on and off the field.

Per Pro Football Network, Cooks will be one of several players Caserio will hold contract talks with throughout the spring.

"I’ll leave that to my agent," Cooks said when asked about the possibility of signing an extension with the Texans in January. "I’ll leave that to my representation, Nick and whoever else is involved in that decision making. I’m fine with whatever, and we will just see what happens."

Cooks has an appreciation for the Texans. Houston provided Cooks a sense of stability after being traded three times in five years. The Texans acquired Cooks in a trade from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a second-round draft pick in 2020.

Should Cooks remain on the Texans under his current contract, the 28-year-old wide receiver will have a cap hit of $16.2 million for 2022.

"As a team, we didn’t accomplish what we wanted to, but I think we all learned a lot about ourselves," Cooks said. "For me personally, I learned just to continue to fight through adversity regardless of what the circumstances are and try to lead the best way that I can.

"I’m thankful and happy about that. Blessed to be able to accomplish that goal but would love to be playing in that postseason. I think that’s a lot more important, so just got to get back to work when it is time."

Cooks has appeared in 31 out of a possible 33 games since joining the Texans. He has recorded 2,187 yards on 171 catches and a dozen touchdowns. Following the 2021 campaign, Cooks has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in six of his eight seasons in the league.