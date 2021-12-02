Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Houston Texans Practice Report: Brandin Cooks Out; Christian Kirksey Move

    Texans shorthanded at practice due to non-COVID illnesses
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- One day after not holding practice as a precautionary measure due to non-COVID illnesses, several players remained sidelined Thursday as the Houston Texans returned to practice.

    The Texans (2-9) face the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) on Sunday on Houston.

    Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley and starting running back David Johnson aren't practicing.

    Cooks leads the Texans with 62 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns.

    Several players have been dealing with flu symptoms in recent weeks, including wide receiver Davion Davis.

    Recommended Articles

    Christian Kirksey, Zach Cunningham
    Play

    Texans Practice: Cooks Out; Kirksey Move

    Texans shorthanded at practice due to non-COVID illnesses

    just now
    Jacob Martin
    Play

    Texans DE 'Causing Havoc' in Breakthrough Season

    Texans’ Jacob Martin having breakthrough season as first-year starter

    6 hours ago
    jordan nico nyj
    Play

    Texans WR Problems? Here's A Chance to Solve Them

    Houston Texans Tracker for 2021: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texans NFL news as Houston works on its roster-building

    21 hours ago

    Also not practicing: wide receiver Danny Amendola (arthroscopic knee surgery, torn meniscus), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), center-guard Justin McCray, who's in the concussion protocol, and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

    Center Cole Toner (illness) is practicing.

    Defensive ends Jon Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) practiced after being listed as limited. Martin is in the midst of a career season

    The Texans' offensive line is expected to be comprised of left tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Lane Taylor, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Charlie Heck on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

    The Texans are hopeful of veteran center Justin Britt returning and his status will be determined by the end of the week. If he can't go after returning to practice last week when he was designated for return from injured reserve, then rookie Jimmy Morrissey would start his fourth game in a row.

    Also, starting linebacker Christian Kirksey has been designated for return from injured reserve. Kirksey's 21-day practice window was launched Thursday as he began practicing. Kirksey had a fractured thumb and ligament damage and underwent surgery. The defensive signal caller and team captain had 56 tackles and has one interception before being placed on injured reserve prior to a road loss to the Miami Dolphins.

    Christian Kirksey, Zach Cunningham
    News

    Texans Practice: Cooks Out; Kirksey Move

    just now
    Jacob Martin
    News

    Texans DE 'Causing Havoc' in Breakthrough Season

    6 hours ago
    jordan nico nyj
    News

    Texans WR Problems? Here's A Chance to Solve Them

    21 hours ago
    Rasul Douglas
    News

    Former Texan Wins NFC Defensive Player of the Week

    22 hours ago
    Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts win 31-3
    News

    Texans vs. Colts: What's Houston's Key To Stopping Indianapolis?

    23 hours ago
    jordan nico nyj
    News

    What Illness Cancels Texans' Practice?

    Dec 1, 2021
    Justin Reid, Vernon Hargreaves
    News

    Justin Reid's Status For Colts Decided

    Dec 1, 2021
    Tytus Howard
    News

    Tytus Howard: ‘I Can Be Great’ at Both

    Dec 1, 2021