Texans Practice: Cooks Out; Kirksey Move

HOUSTON -- One day after not holding practice as a precautionary measure due to non-COVID illnesses, several players remained sidelined Thursday as the Houston Texans returned to practice.

The Texans (2-9) face the Indianapolis Colts (6-6) on Sunday on Houston.

Wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley and starting running back David Johnson aren't practicing.

Cooks leads the Texans with 62 receptions for 704 yards and three touchdowns.

Several players have been dealing with flu symptoms in recent weeks, including wide receiver Davion Davis.

Also not practicing: wide receiver Danny Amendola (arthroscopic knee surgery, torn meniscus), safety Terrence Brooks (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Walker (hamstring), center-guard Justin McCray, who's in the concussion protocol, and quarterback Deshaun Watson (non-injury reasons-personal matter).

Center Cole Toner (illness) is practicing.

Defensive ends Jon Greenard (foot) and Jacob Martin (shin) practiced after being listed as limited. Martin is in the midst of a career season.

The Texans' offensive line is expected to be comprised of left tackle Tytus Howard, left guard Lane Taylor, right guard Max Scharping and right tackle Charlie Heck on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Texans are hopeful of veteran center Justin Britt returning and his status will be determined by the end of the week. If he can't go after returning to practice last week when he was designated for return from injured reserve, then rookie Jimmy Morrissey would start his fourth game in a row.

Also, starting linebacker Christian Kirksey has been designated for return from injured reserve. Kirksey's 21-day practice window was launched Thursday as he began practicing. Kirksey had a fractured thumb and ligament damage and underwent surgery. The defensive signal caller and team captain had 56 tackles and has one interception before being placed on injured reserve prior to a road loss to the Miami Dolphins.