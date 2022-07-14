Red Zone WRs: Where’s Texans' Brandin Cooks Rank?

When Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks entered the league as a first-round pick out of Oregon State in 2014, being a downfield threat was a primary calling card for the 5-10, 180-pound speedster.

But in his second season in Houston this past year, Cooks showed that he can play all over the field. The Texans averaged the fifth-fewest passing yards per game (194.4) and solely relied on Cooks to be the top pass-catcher.

Make no mistake, though. Cooks, who has reached the 1,000-yard mark in six of eight career seasons, has also had at least one reception of 50 yards or more every year of his career and is still a major weapon on deep balls.

But along with shredding secondaries for the 15th-most catches (90) and the 22nd-most receiving yards (1,037) last season, Cooks proved he's also an efficient red-zone threat.

Pro Football Focus revealed Wednesday its rankings for the best-performing receivers in the red zone in 2021. Cooks came in tied at No. 13 with Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs, as both guys has a PFF red-zone grade of 70.4.

Here's what PFF had to say:

Nine of Cooks’ 10 red-zone targets were open, and he caught seven for 55 yards. He scored just twice in the red zone, but he is part of the group that caught every catchable target.

Surprisingly, Cooks ranked higher than some big names like A.J. Brown, Mike Evans, Tyreek Hill, Tyler Lockett, and Tee Higgins.

After producing off the arms of legendary signal-callers like Drew Brees and Tom Brady earlier in his career, Cooks proved last season that his talent is capable of flourishing regardless of who's at quarterback. Texans rookie Davis Mills had flashes in the final four games despite early-season struggles, but he's no Brees or Brady.

With more optimism surrounding Mills and the Texans offense next season, Cooks could be on his way to having an even more productive year in 2022-23.