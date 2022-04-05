Skip to main content

No Trade: Texans Expected To Keep WR Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans are not expected to trade wide receiver Brandin Cooks

HOUSTON -- Brandin Cooks will remain a member of the Houston Texans for the 2022 season. At least for now. 

According to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson, Houston is not expected to trade Cooks before the NFL Draft later this month. It was reported by ESPN over the weekend that the Texans had fielded calls for Cooks, but no deal was imminent.

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

A source tells TexansDaily.com that the front office would be willing to part way with the 29-year-old receiver for at least a second-round pick. Several teams that called were not willing to give up a premium selection in this loaded receiver draft class. 

Should teams want to acquire Cooks during the regular season, the asking price isn't expected to change. It was reported that Cooks and the front office have spoken about a contract extension during the offseason, though talks have stalled since the start of free agency. 

“He’s an important part of our program,” Texans general manager Nick Caserio told reporters at the league meetings. “So, if there’s a conversation that we feel merits taking place, then we’ll probably do that. But Brandin’s been a good player for us and he can certainly help us.”

Traded to Houston from the Los Angeles Rams in 2020 for a second-round pick, Cooks has been Mr. Consistent for the Texans passing attack. In both seasons, he's surpassed over 1,000 yards. Last season, Cooks recorded a career-best 90 receptions and scored six touchdowns in 15 games. 

Since being drafted out of Oregon State in 2014, Cooks has been one of the more consistent receivers in the NFL. In eight years, he's surpassed the 1,000-yard marker six times, including twice with the Texans and New Orleans Saints. 

Caserio said that he's willing to be "very flexible" when it comes negotiating deals with players. This could help Houston retain a player with Cooks' skills for the long haul despite the fact the team is in the early stages of a rebuild. 

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks

“Some players tell their representatives, look leave me alone during the season, I want to focus on playing, or 'all right, let’s try and get it done,'" Caserio said. "So very flexible and whatever we think makes the most sense, I mean I’m always open to having those dialogues.”  

The Texans currently have 11 picks in the draft. Retaining Cooks shouldn't stop Houston from addressing the slot receiver position after inconsistent play from multiple players. 

