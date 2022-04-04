Should Texans Actually Consider Trading Brandin Cooks?

The Texans could listen to more offers for Brandin Cooks if an extension isn't reached

HOUSTON -- Whenever a team is in a rebuild, it's best to sell high on players worth an extensive value. Is there where the trade rumors begin for the Houston Texans with receiver Brandin Cooks?

Based on a report by ESPN, the Texans have received calls from multiple teams about acquiring Cooks before this month's draft. Nothing as of now is imminent and Houston likely is taking the calls just to see what the market is.

Houston isn't looking to move Cooks. A source tells TexansDaily.com that the team would want a second-round pick in any deal to acquire the veteran pass-catcher on the market. So far, no teams have met the criteria.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has spoken highly of Cooks' role not just on the field, but also inside the locker room, stating how he "sets a good example for other players in the organization." Talks began earlier this offseason of an extension, but as of now, nothing has come of it.

In large part, this could be due to the receiver market expanding to new heights over the last month. The Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with Christian Kirk. That's $18 million a season for a player who hasn't surpassed 1,000 yards or 80 catches in a season during his four years with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Kirk deal alone reset the market for receivers, but contracts to Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams haven't helped Houston's case. Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins and agreed to a new four-year, $120 million extension, $72.2 million of which is guaranteed. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and received a five-year, $141.25 million extension.

Hill will make an average of roughly $30 million a season if he plays out the entire contract. Adams will make roughly $28 million a year.

Cooks, 29, is coming off his sixth 1,000-yard season and second with the Texans. Last year, he finished with a career-high 90 catches and six touchdowns while being Mr. Consistency of both Davis Mills and Tyrod Taylor.

“He’s an important part of our program,” Caserio told reporters at the league meetings. “So, if there’s a conversation that we feel merits taking place, then we’ll probably do that. But Brandin’s been a good player for us and he can certainly help us.”

Houston currently has seven receivers on its roster, but only Nico Collins seems to be showing the upside Caserio is looking for. After trading back into the third-round last April to select him, Collins averaged 13.5 yards per catch and scored a late touchdown on the year.

Is that enough to make him the new No. 1 should Cooks be traded?

In reality, Houston likely is fielding calls to grab something in return for a player that might not be on the roster. Unlike Seattle's D.K. Metcalf, San Francisco's Deebo Samuel or Tennessee's A.J. Brown, Cooks will be going into his third contract. He also is five years older than Brown and Metcalf and three years old than Samuel.

The Texans might not be willing to give Cooks a deal worth $20-plus million a season. Losing him would hurt the development of Mills, who will be given the 2022 season to audition as the long-term franchise quarterback, but it gives the Texans more ammunition in the draft.

Caserio has said that he will be "flexible" when it comes to negotiations, but the Texans are up against a ticking clock. If Cooks is willing to be on himself next offseason, perhaps Houston takes the best offer it can get and garner more picks for the rebuild.

Let's not also rule out a trade deadline move. Last season, the Texans traded running back Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, stating they "wanted to do right" by him. That could be the case with Cooks come November.

Trade offers should keep flying in if Houston and Cooks can't come to terms on a new deal. Caserio and the Texans can wait, but at some point, a deal must get done or a trade needs to transpire.