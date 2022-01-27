Former Texans' Star Retires After Three Pro Bowls, Super Bowl

Former Houston Texans starter Brandon Brooks has decided to hang up his cleats.

After nine years. three Pro Bowls and one Super Bowl, former Houston Texans' guard Brandon Brooks is calling it a career.

In an announcement on Twitter, Brooks had some kind words for the Texans:

"I'd like to thank the McNair family, the Houston Texans organization, Gary Kubiak, and Rick Smith for taking a chance on a kid from Milwaukee. I'd like to thank Karl Dorrell, Rick "Rico" Dennison, Cedric Smith, Larry Kirksey, Dean Washington, Khalil Reed, Bill Kohlar, and Vance Joseph. I'd also like to thank Kap and Roland of the training staff. I'd like to especially thank John Benton, my first offensive line coach. You were influential in my development as a player and human being. I'd like to thank y'all for everything. Special shout out to Bill O'Brien, Godsey, Mike Devlin and his staff for everything, too. I'd like to thank the city of Houston for the love and support during my time there. The city and fans will always have a special place in my heart. I appreciate all of my OG's for showing me how to succeed in the game and what being a pro means. Thank you Andre Johnson, Arian Foster, Chris Meyers, Wade Smith, Duane Brown, Derek Newton, J.J. Watt, DeAndre Hopkins, Ben Tate, Owen Daniels, DeVier Posey, Antonio Smith, Whitney Mercilus, Brian Cushing, Johnathan Joseph, Kareem Jackson, Ryan Harris, Moran Norris, Andrew Gardner and Ben Jones. Great players, but even better people. Thank you all!"

The 32-year-old Brooks was drafted in the third round by the Texans in 2012, joining what was arguably Houston's strongest offensive line ever alongside Duane Brown, Chris Meyers, Wade Smith and Derek Newton.

A starter from 2013-15, Brooks made 50 appearances for the Texans before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. He went on to spend five years with the Eagles, helping them win their first Super Bowl in 2017 against the New England Patriots.

A Pro Bowler for three straight years until an Achilles tear forced him to miss the 2020 season, Brooks returned this year but suffered a torn pectoral against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

These weren't his first injuries, but they were his last.

"I don’t want to say it was a moment of clarity," Brooks said. "It was just, at what point do you listen to your body? It’s one thing to have an injury or two, one or two big injuries. But I’m having injury after injury, so at what point do I listen? When I blow out my knee? Or when something crazy happens?"

It's always disappointing when a career ends prematurely because of health issues, however, 114 NFL appearances and a ring is an impressive legacy to leave behind.