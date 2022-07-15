Houston BREAKING: Texans Reach Settlement With 30 Accusers in Deshaun Watson Case

All 30 of the women with complaints against the Houston Texans organization for its alleged role in connection with the reported sexual misconduct of quarterback Deshaun Watson have resolved their claims, Houston attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Friday.

Said Buzbee: “I will have no further comment on the allegations or the Texans’ role, other than to say that there is a marked contrast in the way in which the Texans addressed these allegations, and the way in which Watson’s team has done so.''

Watson, traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, remains under NFL scrutiny for his alleged behavior, with assorted stories suggesting he could be suspended for the entire season. The Texans will now avoid further civil litigation due to the settlements, with amounts paid to each complainant intended to be confidential.

Watson, the three-time Pro Bowler and former Houston team leader, was accused by more than two dozen women in 2021 of criminal misbehavior lewd during scheduled massage therapy sessions. Watson and his attorney, Rusty Hardin, have proclaimed his innocence, with Hardin noting that the player has not been charged with a criminal offense.

The civil suits were filed on behalf of the women, however, with all being represented by Buzbee. Buzbee vowed that while the lawsuit involving the Texans is no longer an issue, "The four filed cases against Deshaun Watson will continue.We hope to try them all in the spring of next year. In the meantime, we will continue to do the important work to prepare for such.”