Davis Mills, Brevin Jordan and Nico Collins are x-factors to win on the road

HOUSTON -- Everything for the Houston Texans now is about moving toward the future. Every snap, every play, every drive is under the microscope for all names looking to return in 2022.

Houston's rookie class likely will be under scrutiny come Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars as the race to remain out of the AFC South basement could be on their shoulders. All five players drafted have seen their rep counts expand, with four of them now starting.

Jacksonville (2-11) has its own problems. The team late Wednesday fired Urban Meyer 13 games into a five-year contract. It can be argued that generational QB prospect Trevor Lawrence isn't improving, but rather regressing by the week following a four-interception game against the Tennessee Titans.

Lawrence is a rookie. So Texans starter Davis Mills, meaning anything can happen at TIAA Bank Stadium.

"Trevor Lawrence has all the ability in the world," Texans defensive coordinator Lovie Smith said. "He's a mobile guy, he can make all the throws. It only happens if the supporting cast helps."

Mills' supporting cast might be the advantage. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks continues to inch closer to his sixth 1,000-yard season, but attention has come toward the young names.

Wide receiver Nico Collins and tight end Brevin Jordan are becoming more comfortable in coordinator Tim Kelly's offense. Collins, Houston's No. 2 receiver, quietly impressed with a season-high 10 targets in a 33-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The biggest attribute for Collins is his size. The 6-4 target looked more like a power forward at time Sunday, boxing out a pair of Seahawks defenders for two receptions over 15 yards.

"He's doing everything we've asked him to do," Kelly said. "He's going in there and doing some dirty work ... being a bigger body in the red zone area, we're trying to find ways to take advantage of his skill set."

Jordan, who was inactive the first seven games, is now a go-to target in the red zone. Kelly and Texans coach David Culley have spoken of his improvement in blocking, but also in route-running and dissecting coverages.

Jordan currently is tied with Cooks for most receiving touchdowns at three. Last week, his five-yard score on the opening drive helped Mills complete his record-setting 14 consecutive completions to start the game.

"Brevin's got a career full of production," Kelly said of the former Miami tight end. "He's doing the same thing this year and doing a great job."

Teams change over the course of the season. Houston (2-11) began the year as one of 16 teams to improve to 1-0 with a 37-21 victory over the Jags. Since then, Houston has struggled with any type of offensive consistency.

Former starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor played a key role in Week 1, throwing for 291 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Texans also scored a pair of rushing touchdowns with Mark Ingram and Phillip Lindsay inside the red zone.

Again, things change. Ingram is now with the New Orleans Saints via a trade while Lindsay was waived and is currently on the Miami Dolphins roster. Mills, Houston's third-round pick, is now the starter for the remainder of the season as Taylor's inconsistencies led to a change.

Mills didn't see reps in Week 1, meaning this is a new team on his radar. The troubles away from NRG Stadium are also daunting. In road games, Mills' stats are erratic, having only 567 yards and a touchdown against seven interceptions.

As a team, Houston has been outscored 163-60 on the road. Houston also has only scored one touchdown in the second half of its last five games.

"Every time that we've played (Jacksonville) since I've been here, they're been fast," Kelly said. "You really feel their speed at every level."

The Jaguars have struggled defending the pass, allowing an average of 244.4 yards per game. Collins and Jordan may be able to take advantage thanks to size and mismatches with linebackers and lack of depth at the cornerback position.

A win Sunday is a good starting point to give Texans general manager Nick Caserio a reason to put his trust in Mills come next spring.

A loss to a Meyer-less Jags team would do the opposite.