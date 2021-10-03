Texans Tumble On Road To Bills: Top 10 Observations

The Texans looked lost near every play against the Buffalo Bills' defense

Rebuilding teams usually understand the term "rebuild" is a process. That doesn't mean it won't be pretty along the way.

The Houston Texans found that out the hard way in Western New York taking on the Buffalo Bills. Outside of one errant throw, quarterback Josh Allen looked like material on the way to throwing for 248 yards and leading Buffalo to a 40-0 win.

Houston continues to regress from its home opener victory over Jacksonville Jaguars. It's one step forward, two steps back week after week. Is there anything positive about the Texans right now?

Here's 10 observations from Orchard Park as the Texans head back to NRG Stadium For Week 5.

1. Early weather effects both quarterbacks: Allen needed one play before the Bills' fanbase started booing him. On the team's opening drive, the fourth-year pro would throw an interception right to Texans' safety Lonnie Johnson, leading to a 32-yard return and deep into Buffalo territory.

Maybe the ball slipped out of Allen's hands. After all, the rain poured early throughout the first quarter, putting an emphasis on trying to control the ground.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills saw a similar outcome on his second drive. The ball was thrown low and landed right in the hands of Bills' linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The rain continued to pour later in the second quarter, leading to a second interception on Mills, this time to safety Micah Hyde.

On all three turnovers, the rain was at a downpour. The difference? On Allen's touchdown drive, the weather eased enough for a 25-yard touchdown to tight end Dawson Knox.

2. Mills can't connect: Mills finished the first quarter 1 of 7 passing for 11 total yards. No, not a drive. Not a quarter. A half. His one reception came in the form of a reception to Brandin Cooks for a gain of three yards.

The stats once read 2 of 8 after a 13-yard gain to Anthony Miller, but a holding penalty against Houston would end up losing 10 yards on the play, making it 3rd-and-21 instead of 4th-and-short.

Nothing was changed in the second half. He was late on throws, forcing plays when lost and running for his life against the Bills front seven. He finished 11 of 21 on the afternoon with 87 yards, throwing his third interception to backup safety Jaquan Johnson.

The next drive ended in a similar fashion. Mills tried to force a throw to tight end Pharaoh Brown and it led to an interception, this time to linebacker Tyler Matakevich. Call it a game worth forgetting.

3. Run game still a flaw: With the weather playing a factor, Houston elected to trust its run game early. It rushed 12 times compared to Mills' seven passes.

It didn't matter. The Texans struggled no matter what they attempted.

Houston finished with 31 rushing yards through the first 30 minutes. Mark Ingram led the way averaging 4.6 yards while David Johnson averaged 4.0. Combined, they picked up one first down, coming on a 12-yard run from Ingram in the first quarter.

The second half wasn't better. They recorded just 17 more yards, with Ingram being the only player with positive play. Phillip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead each finished with negative yards on the afternoon.

4. Carless, emotional penalties: During the opening drive of the third quarter, Buffalo drove inside its own 20. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs looked to have cough up an interception to Johnson, but was later ruled an incompletion.

Too bad that wasn't the end of the play. Instead, Johnson and Knox traded words after the play. Johnson shoved the Bills' tight end to the ground, leading to an unnecessary roughness call, resetting the drive and tacking on an extra nine yards.

Houston is playing frustrated, but free plays will always be unwarranted. Culley was seen upset with his safety after the play, and was well within his rights to be. At least the defense held Buffalo to a Tyler Bass field goal.

5. Early red-zone defense plays strong: Buffalo's offense ranked No. 4 in scoring entering Week 4. By the way Houston's defense played from inside the 20, no one would have guessed.

The Texans held Buffalo to three field goals inside the red zone. During the third quarter, Houston almost caused a pair of turnovers. A questionable Diggs incompletion could have led to a Johnson interception.

The following play, cornerback Terrance Mitchell delivered a solid punch to jar the ball loose out of Diggs' hands. Buffalo would recover in the skirmish, setting up 2nd-and-goal from the 9.

Bass was 4 of 4 on the day kicking, but three of them came from inside the red zone instead of in the scoring touchdowns. However, in both drives of the fourth quarter, Buffalo scored six instead of three.

6. The need for a true No. 1 cornerback: Houston elected to play Desmond King on the boundary instead of the nickel. King, an All-Pro slot defender with the Chargers, was considered to be a liability in the coverage on the outside.

You think?

Allen was able to connect Diggs on a 37-yard gain during the third quarter against King in coverage. The footwork wasn't terrible, but the mismatch in size allowed the Bills' No. 1 weapon was able to win the battle and put Buffalo at midfield.

The Bills would capitalized as Allen found Knox for a 3-yard touchdown six plays later.

Having a bonafide top cover cornerback is essential in today's NFL. Right now, Houston has to trust Mitchell and either King or Vernon Hargreaves can get through the season.

Nick Caserio should be keeping a close eye on the college cornerbacks for April's draft.

7. O-Line inconsistencies: The offensive line hasn't been as terrible some fans would imagine. It's still not great, however, in more ways than one.

Texas allowed three sacks on Mills through the first three quarters. They also were flagged with a false start penalty, plus two holding calls — one of which was on a pivotal third down play from Mills to Miller.

As for the run blocking, Culley has said he wants to put an emphasis on the ground. It's hard to when the line is blown back from initial contact. Houston runners were basically able to get to the line of scrimmage and nothing else.

8. Close, but not close enough: Houston had a turnover to begin the game. It could have had two more if things just went a split second sooner.

The punchout by Mitchell nearly was grabbed by two Texans defensive linemen, but bobbled around long enough to be picked up by offensive lineman Spencer Brown. Two plays later, Allen looked to the end zone, but was low on a pass intended for Emmanuel Sanders.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey jumped a tad too soon in coverage. Better timing likely leads to a second interception on the day. Instead, it led to a Bass field goal.

After that drive, things all went Buffalo's way. Imagine if the drive would have ended with a turnover instead of positive points?

9. Taking it to 100: How bad was Houston's offense? The Bills outgained the Texans, 452-109.

How many yards though were gained on Houston's final drive? Twenty-seven.

How many were on the other drive that ended in an interception? Thirty-one. That means 58 of the 109 yards on the day came in the fourth quarter on on drives that ended in turnovers.

No matter how you put it, 109 yards of offense is absolutely horrendous. Under 100 is worse, so at least the Texans had triple digits in their column by the games end.

10. Where to go from here?: Losses like this are bad for multiple reasons. The first is naturally the record. Houston drops to 1-3 on the season and remains in third place for the AFC South in a tie with the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston's defense allowed 450 yards and four touchdowns. The offense has five turnovers on the day, four of which came behind the rookie quarterback whose supposed to have "upside" for the future.

Next for Houston? New England, who could be coming off a loss to Tom Brady in his return to Foxborough. Good luck with that.

