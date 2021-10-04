Texans Secondary Shuffling Falls Like House of Cards

Houston tried everything in Buffalo, but still was blown out by 40 points

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Lovie Smith shuffled the Houston Texans' defense, changes from the defensive coordinator that led to mixed results Sunday during a 40-0 bulldozing against a top Super Bowl contender.

The Texans replaced Vernon Hargreaves at cornerback after three games with Desmond King, shifting the team's primary nickel back outside with Tavierre Thomas replacing him at nickel. And safety Lonnie Johnson Jr. replaced Eric Murray as the starting safety opposite Justin Reid. Johnson intercepted Buffalo Bills Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen once and returned it 32 yards.

As cornerback Terrance Mitchell returned to the starting lineup after missing one game with a concussion, Hargreaves, who led the NFL in fantasy points allowed last season, was replaced.

Despite all of the changes in the secondary, the Texans still surrendered 452 yards of total offense.

That included yielding 251 passing yards as Allen completed 20 of 29 passes for two touchdowns. The 6-foot-5, 237-pound dual-threat quarterback connected with wide receiver Stefon Diggs seven times for 114 yards on 10 targets, threw a pair of touchdowns to tight end Dawson Knox and moved the chains with five completions to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for 74 yards on six targets.

King led the Texans with nine tackles and had one forced fumble.

"We just feel like that’s the best position for him," Texans coach David Culley said of King, a former All-Pro selection signed to a one-year, $5 million contract. "We felt like we needed a more aggressive guy playing there. That’s the way he plays. He fits the things that Lovie wants to do on defense. So, we moved a few guys around trying to put him in the best position after three ballgames to kind of see what best fits for us. I think it's worked out pretty good."

Johnson, who lined up at free safety with Reid shifting to strong safety, had eight tackles. Thomas had seven tackles; Reid six.

The Bills' commanding time of possession advantage ultimately took its toll on the Texans' defense. After falling behind 19-0 through three quarters, the Texans gave up three touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense was on the field too long,” Culley said. “I thought they played well enough for us to have a chance in the ballgame. When we keep them on the field like we kept them on the field, you don’t have a chance.”

