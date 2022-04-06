Texans Cal McNair Win-Now Target: 'Ultimate Goal is a Super Bowl'

The dark clouds that have been looming over the Houston Texans for over a year finally appear to be parting now that the Deshaun Watson era is over. Focus can now begin to turn to the future, and most importantly, to winning.

Despite the fact that this team is still on the ground floor of a full-scale rebuild, the desire to win remains ever-present according to Cal McNair. The CEO told the Houston Chronicle that he believes the Texans are "going to be in position to win, even this year." McNair said that he expects Houston to compete for victories later in the season, and potentially push for the playoffs.

Whether or not these goals are realistic given that the Texans are fresh off of a 4-13 season, with a broadly new coaching staff in place and a large rookie class set to be joining this already new-look roster soon, is up for debate.

But you can't fault his enthusiasm.

"The ultimate goal is a Super Bowl," McNair said. "That’s what we’re here to play for and to do it all the right way, which adds to the challenge. And it’s not easy. But we’ve had to change a number of folks on business and football. And that has been a challenge. But I think it’s all working out for the best for the organization moving forward as we really battle for championships."

The organization, led by general manager Nick Caserio, has come under scrutiny over the past couple of years for lacking a clear leadership structure, with the true role of executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby having caused a great deal of angst.

However, with Caserio at the helm, McNair believes that their power dynamic is sound.

"That’s been pretty clear," McNair says. "Nick’s been clear on it. I think I’ve been clear on it. And that’s the way it’s set up."

And this newfound clarity applies not just to the front office and the coaching staff, which has clearly been pieced together by Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton but is also partly down to the closing of the Watson chapter in Houston.

"There was so much uncertainty," McNair said. "Things were out of our control. Being able to have certainty and clarity on where we were going, the trade allowed us to do that. And so we’re really excited to move forward."



Moving forward, the Texans now have six first-round picks in the next three years, over $100 million projected in cap space in 2023, and a quarterback in Davis Mills that McNair said he's "really excited" about.

McNair may not be one to speak publicly often, but this relatively rare insight shows he's confident that Houston can get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.