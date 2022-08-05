Skip to main content

Texans Experiment: Derek Stingley Jr. As Punt Returner in Camp

The Houston Texans have plans to utilize Derek Stingley Jr. for more than defensive purposes in 2022.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have significant plans for No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. 

The Texans elevated Stingley their top cornerback immediately after they made the LSU prospect the third player taken during the 2022 NFL Draft in April. But a week into training camp, it appears that Houston has more in store for Stingley

"Stingley can do a lot of things," coach Lovie Smith said following Day 3 of training camp practice. "Punt returner is one of them. "Now, I'm not saying that he for sure is going to be our punt returner, but there are more things he can do."

For the Texans to fully utilize their first-round talent, it would be in the franchise's best interest to make use of Stingley's attributes on special teams.

He recorded a 4.37 40 an impressive pro-day outing in April, which would be beneficial in enhancing Houston's return corps in 2022. 

"Obviously, [Stingley has been] a phenomenal athlete his whole life," special-teams coordinator Frank Ross said. "We'll see how high his ceiling can go."

Ross said following Day 5 of training camp practice that Stingley must become more efficient in his catching before taking the job as the Texans' primary punt return. Tuesday morning at the Houston Methodist Training Center, Stingley bobbled a punt during drills.

"We've got to get it to that point," Ross said. "Those types of things that you see the great ones have done, start to train those mechanics, those habits for a young man. We'll see how high his ceiling can go.” 

The Texans believe Stingley can play a significant role in helping the franchise revamp their special teams. But … it’s coming.

