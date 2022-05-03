Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. An Early Favorite for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year
The Houston Texans selected LSU cornerback Derek Stingley with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of last Thursday's NFL Draft, making him the cornerstone of Lovie Smith's rebuilding 2022 defense.
And with the lofty draft position comes high expectations, with Stingley coming in as one of the leaders for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year next season.
The LSU product, who holds a tie for the fifth-best odds at +900, is also tied as the highest defensive back on the board with Jets rookie Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner.
Stingley, 20, is best known for his 2019 season as LSU's top defensive player on the way to a perfect 15-0 season. As a true freshman, he recorded a team-high six interceptions to go along with 15 pass deflections and 37 total tackles.
Texans Cut DT Kingsley Keke
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
‘See You Week 7’: Former Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Releases Statement After Suspension
Hopkins says he was “confused and shocked” following the announcement
Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Texans Select Two Star-Studded Players
The Texans just secured an impressive haul of talent in this year’s draft, but it’s never too late to look ahead to 2023
Texans Trade DB Lonnie Johnson Jr. To Kansas City Chiefs
Former second-round pick is on the move after three seasons with the Houston Texans.
Hopkins Under Heat: Former Texans WR Suspended Six Games For PED Violation
Former Houston Texans All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins will miss the start of the 2022 season.
Texans Depth Chart: Draft Dominates Projected Offense
With 19 youngsters - including nine offensive players - now set to join the Houston Texans, TexansDaily takes a look at the projected offensive depth chart.
Texans Depth Chart: How Did Draft Affect Defense/Special Teams?
With 19 youngsters - including 10 defenders - now set to join the Houston Texans, TexansDaily takes a look at the projected defensive depth chart.
Texans Draft: CB Derek Stingley Jr. Brushes Off Naysayers
Derek Stingley Jr. is ready to put two years of inconsistent play and injuries behind going into his rookie campaign with the Houston Texans.
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU won a national title in large part due to his efforts in shutting down receivers throughout the regular season. According to Pro Football Focus, opponents completed just 37 percent of passes for 6.6 yards per attempt, the lowest among cornerbacks that year. For his efforts, Stingley was named a first-team All-American.
Injuries have hampered Stingley's production over the past two seasons. He was limited to seven games in 2020 due to a shoulder injury and would only play in three games a year later. Stingley would undergo season-ending surgery to repair a Lisfranc foot injury suffered against Mississippi State.
Scouts initially believed that the 6-foot defender would hear his name called somewhere between the 15-20 range. After LSU's Pro Day — in which in ran a 4.4 40-time and posted a 37.5-inch vertical — he began to flutter back into the conversation of being a consensus top 10 pick.