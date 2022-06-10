CBS Ranks Texans QB Davis Mills as AFC's Worst

CBS Sports does not think very highly of Davis Mills and the Texans Offense

CBS released their AFC quarterback rankings and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs was number one on the list which is not a surprise.

But what is a surprise is that Houston Texans Quarterback Davis Mills came in dead last.

Here is what CBS had to say about Davis Mills:

“This is perhaps more an indictment of the situation in which Mills finds himself, as Houston looks as if it'll struggle to improve upon its 4-13 finish from 2021, turning to 64-year-old Lovie Smith, who hasn't posted a winning record since 2012, as the latest figurehead of a curious rebuild. To be fair, the Stanford product stood tall despite a bad supporting cast as a rookie, and his size and requisite arm talent offer promise. But to what end, when his lineup is again littered with replacement-level veterans?”

CBS is attributing the offense that Davis Mills has around him to his ranking, but let’s look at the Texans' offense and at Davis Mills. CBS was right that Davis Mills had a subpar supporting cast as a rookie, with the exception of Brandin Cooks who had a 1000-yard season.

However, this off-season the Houston Texans made several key changes that CBS failed to mention that will undoubtedly help both Mills and the Texans offense.

Firstly, the Texans drafted Offensive Lineman Kenyon Green, who can play across the line and will help give Mills some much-needed protection. They also drafted Wide Receiver John Metchie III who was a standout at Alabama before tearing his ACL. Despite the injury, he is in line to make a full recovery and has a knack for getting open.

He will be a slot weapon for Mills.

The Texans also drafted Running Back Dameon Pierce to help address the woes in the running game. A better rushing attack combined with a better offensive line should help open up the passing game for Mills.

All of this on top of second-year wide receiver Nico Collins’ continued development and the Texans’ successfully resigning Brandin Cooks leads me to believe that the Texans supporting cast for Davis Mills is better than what people think it is.

While Mills certainly has work to do, do not be surprised if he raises his ranking by the time the season ends.