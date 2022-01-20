'Circus Show': Texans Blasted By 49ers' Charles Omenihu

Former Houston Texans defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has blasted his former side, labeling them 'a circus show.'

The Houston Texans are no strangers to bad press of late, but to be called "a circus show"? That's a new one.

Drafted by the Texans back in 2019, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu opted not to hold back when asked to explain the differences between his new team the San Francisco 49ers, and Houston.

"A lot more structure,” Omenihu said of his new team. "The leadership between the coach and the GM, it doesn't seem like it's a power struggle. They're on the same page. They have an understanding of what they want. They make it very clear what they want, from GM to head coach, from head coach to position coaches.

"It's not a circus show here."

"The coaches know the expectations and it’s very sought out and set," Omenihu said. "It’s not a lot of switching around, switching guys from being the starter and not being the starter."

Whether Omenihu - who was traded to San Francisco for a sixth-round pick in November - is referring to Houston as it is now under Nick Caserio, or as it was under Brian Gaine/Bill O'Brien during the majority of his time at NRG Stadium was not made clear.

From Omenihu's position?

He was drafted by Gaine - who was subsequently fired one month later. Head coach O'Brien was then given the general manager's job, guiding the team to a 10-6 season and, subsequently, a gut-wrenching playoff loss.

O'Brien then traded away the team's best weapon in DeAndre Hopkins in one of the worst NFL trades to date, made some questionable signings, lost the support of the locker room, and was fired four games into the 2020 season.

Questions then began to arise surrounding executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby's true level of power within the team after he was given the interim general manager title despite no prior experience in this field.

After the season ended, the relationship between the Texans and their star quarterback Deshaun Watson (with whom Omenihu shares an agent, per SportsRadio610) went nuclear after Watson was not given the input in the coaching/general manager search he was led to believe he would be given. Watson subsequently demanded a trade.

Once Caserio - a colleague of Easterby - was brought in to steady the ship, he surprised many by hiring David Culley as the new head coach. Culley, 65 at the time, had never previously been a head coach or even a coordinator in the NFL.

After one 4-13 season, during which the likes of Omenihu and linebacker Zach Cunningham, who had previously been seen as young building blocks for this team, were moved on, Culley was fired.

Caserio's has been clear about the new power structure within the building: He is the football "decider.'' Texans fans hope that Omenihu's comments might ring true with previous regimes, but that now the circus is leaving town.