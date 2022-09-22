Texans vs. Bears: Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan Headline Thursday Injury Report

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans released their second injury report ahead of their Week 3 match against the 1-1 Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown did not participate during Thursday's practice due to a shoulder injury. Joining Brown on the Texans' injury report is second-year prospect Brevin Jordan, who missed his second consecutive day of practice due to an ankle injury.

If Brown and Jordan are inactive due to injuries, O.J. Howard could take the role as the Texans starting tight end while receiving a boost from Jordan Akins — who is currently on Houston's practice squad roster. Howard recorded two catches and a pair of touchdowns during the Texans' Week 1 20-20 tie with the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

Kurt Hinish (foot) and Isaac Yiadom (thigh) also missed practice on Thursday as well.

"He [Howard] came and got to work immediately and knew that he wasn’t going to be in on the whole offense, but he was going to be a master at what he did," quarterback Davis Mills said. "When he was in there, he stretched the field vertically and made really good plays. We’re confident that he’s going to keep doing that."

Mills sustained a right thumb injury during Houston's 16-9 defeat to the Denver Broncos but was a full participant for the second straight day. According to offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, Mills' minor injury is not affecting him.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith missed his second day of practice due to a hip injury, while rookie wide receiver Velus Jones was limited due to a hampered hamstring.

