Texans vs. Bears Week 3 Preview: Houston Upset Looming?

The Houston Texans travel to face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of NFL action from Soldier Field on Sunday. Houston is searching for its first win of the 2022 NFL season under head coach Lovie Smith, while Chicago hopes to bounce back after a thumping by the Green Bay Packers.

Smith is returning to his old stomping grounds in Chicago ... As the Bears head coach for nine seasons, Smith led Chicago to a 2006 NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

Missed offensive opportunities have been a theme for Houston this season, as it's defense has kept the team within striking distance. The duo of rookie defensive backs in cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Jalen Pitre continue to shine and look like potential defensive cornerstones to build around.

Quarterback Davis Mills and the Texans hope to improve the passing game this week. In a Week 2 loss to the Denver Broncos, Mills was 19-of-38 for 177 yards with zero touchdowns. Also, Mills was sacked three times. On the ground, rookie Dameon Pierce was the only running back to get a carry, finishing with 69 yards on 15 attempts.

On the road for the second-straight week, Houston eclipsing 300 yards of offense for the first time this season is a major key to victory.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (0-1-1) at Chicago Bears (1-1)

ODDS: The Texans are 2.5-point underdogs to the Bears.

GAME TIME: Sunday, September 25, 2022 at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: Soldier Field (Chicago, IL)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Smith, on returning to Chicago:

"Going back, I spent a lot of time in Chicago, some great years. But it's game three as I see it. There's an opponent on the other side. Running game-wise ... That will be challenge for us. We haven't played the run as well as we would like. That's definitely an area that we'll be looking to improve upon."

Follow Bri Amaranthus on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.