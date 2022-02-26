Texans Free Agency: Room For Veteran Receiver Alongside Brandin Cooks?

Chris Moore was a bright spot for the Houston Texans throughout the 2021 season. But was Moore's on-field production worth another contract from the Texans this offseason?

HOUSTON — Chris Moore is the epitome of what came about from the 2021 Houston Texans. Moore failed to leave a strong impression on general manager Nick Caserio during training camp and was left off the Texans' initial 53-man roster at the start of the year.

Moore began the season on Houston's practice squad roster — as one of 16 players. But a hamstring injury sustained by Danny Amendola in Cleveland resulted in Moore being elevated to the Texans' active roster three weeks into the season.

Moore's on-field production did not prevent Houston from ending the year with a 4-13 record, but the 28-year-old wide receiver from Florida made the most out of his opportunity each time he stepped onto the field.

"If that’s not the epitome of being ready when your number is called, I don't know what is," Brandin Cooks said after Moore's dazzling debut in October. "This guy comes to work every single day, he works his tail off, he gets called up and his opportunity came, and he took advantage of it. It was definitely awesome to be able to see him go out there and make those types of plays."

SEASON RECAP:

In the 12 games Moore played, he was a reliable option for the Texans' passing game that went beyond Cooks. He finished with 227 yards and caught all but one pass (21 of 22 targets) thrown his way.

Moore's production with the Texans was a massive surprise. The arrival of the six-year veteran in March of 2021 came with little expectations, as Moore spent the final two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens in an abyss.

His most prominent astonishment of the season came during the Texans' Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. In his first start since 2019, Moore registered a career-high five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown in a home defeat.

At the 12:56 mark of the second quarter, rookie quarterback Davis Mills connected with Moore on a 67-yard touchdown pass — one of the Texans' most impressive plays of the season.

"He played phenomenal," Mills said after the loss. "He had that huge catch in the first half. That was a big play. It kind of got the momentum rolling, and he made some other big-time catches and blocks throughout the game.

"I felt like right when his number was called to go out there and play, he was ready for it. He's been right there during every week of practice, filling in when he needs to. He stepped into the role. Made some plays today."

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK:

Moore will not be a hot commodity when free agency begins in March, and a reunion between Houston and the Cincinnati prodigy is highly conceivable.

In 2021, Moore had to persevere several setbacks before finding a consistent role on Houston's active roster. This year, Moore's spot on the Texans' 53-man roster is inevitable should the two parties reunite in the spring.