After a promising year in 2021, Christian Kirksey and the Houston Texans have agreed to a two-year contract extension.

HOUSTON — Christian Kirksey enjoyed his first season with the Houston Texans. Despite the Texans ending the 2021 campaign with a 4-13 record, Kirksey felt the team was trending in the right direction. And when it comes to playing for a team full of good people invested in their craft, Kirksey felt in January the Texans embodied his desires.

Two months later, the Texans have re-signed Kirksey to a two-year contract extension per ESPN. Kirksey is the first starter the Texans re-signed before free agency begins on Monday.

"It’s one of the best groups of guys that I’ve been around," Kirksey said in January. "We all knew that we were on one-year deals. We were trying to cherish the moments, go out there, have fun together.

"I think just about everybody in our room played, so it was a lot of fun. Whatever happens, happens, and we’ve still got that close relationship. We’re just living in the moment, and that’s what we did all year. We’ll see how it unfolds."

Kirksey played 13 games for the Texans and had a vital role in Houston's improvement on the defensive side of the ball. He registered 93 combined tackles, six tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Kirksey helped the Texans create takeaways by recording two force fumbles. Houston finished the season seventh in the league in takeaways with 25.

Before joining the Texans last offseason, Kirksey played one season with the Green Bay Packers after a six-year stint with the Cleveland Browns.

Nick Caserio

“That was definitely something good to see," Kirksey said of the takeaways. "Our record wasn’t where we wanted it, but we still got better at something. I think that’s something to end in the top 10 in takeaways knowing the previous year wasn’t that good.

"It shows improvement, that’s all you can ask for."

And now Kirksey and Houston will try to continue to improve ... together.