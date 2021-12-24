Texans Christmas Gifts for DeShaun & Jolly Ol' Nick Caserio

What should the Texans be adding to their Christmas wish list?

HOUSTON -- The holidays are here and the Houston Texans are preparing for the return of jolly ole Saint Nick. That, plus the arrival of Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at home.

Sitting at 3-11, Houston is hoping finish the season on a positive note. Looking for cornerstone pieces, finding stability as certain positions and building toward the future? That might be just as wished-for as a win down the stretch.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio - "Jolly Ol' St. Nick,'' for our purposes - his his wish list. And we have ours.

1. A proper trade return for QB Deshaun Watson

Though put on the back burner, Deshaun Watson trade rumors will soon begin to heat up once the regular season ends. The Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins seem to be the front-runners still to land the disgruntled Texans quarterback. One report says the Cleveland Browns could also be in play for Watson; we explain here why that is not likely happening.

Caserio needs to hold firm on his asking price. A minimum of three first-round picks, plus several mid-round selections need to arrive under the NRG Stadium tree.

2. Consistency from QB Davis Mills

Mills, the team's third-round pick from April, still a "maybe'' regarding being the starter in 2022. The Texans want to see more out of him before giving the rookie the keys to the offense.

In home games, Mills has looked stable passing, finishing with three 300-yard games and throwing seven touchdowns against one interception. Last week in a 30-16 win against Jacksonville, he threw a pair of touchdowns to receiver Brandin Cooks, but did toss an interception in the third quarter.

Games like those against the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks could give Houston a more clear answer on Mills' upside.

3. Stability in the run game

Houston currently ranks dead-last among all teams this season in rushing, averaging 3.2 yards per carry and fewer than 80 yards per game. The Texans leading rusher still is Mark Ingram, who was traded to New Orleans at the deadline for a late-round selection.

The Texans will have several names to watch for in free agency, including Denver's Melvin Gordon's James Conner and Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette. The 2022 NFL Draft also features the likes of Michigan State's Kenneth Walker, Iowa State's Breece Hall and Texas A&M's Isaiah Spiller, all of whom could be in play on Day 2.

4. A young compliment to DE Jonathan Greenard

Greenard's team-leading eight sacks is more than enough to solidify his franchise-cornerstone status. Everyone else? Not so much. Houston could see veteran defensive end Jacob Martin walk in free agency, leaving only Jordan Jenkins with quality experience on the roster.

Houston has been linked to both Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as top-of-the-draft selections. Thibodeaux offers more against the run, but Hutchinson is a premier pass-rusher who draws comparisons to J.J. Watt.

Later round names like San Diego State's Cameron Thomas, Ole Miss' Sam Williams and Ohio State's Zach Harrison also could be options should Houston go in a different direction in Round 1.

5. Another 1K season for WR Brandin Cooks

The Texans' offense has little to cheer for moving towards the New Year Seeing Cooks surpass another 1,000-yard season is one thing all eyes should be on each Sunday he plays.

Cooks, 28, needs just 55 more yards to tally his sixth 1,000-yard season since entering the league. One of the more consistent weapons, it would also mark just the second time in his career he's surpassed the marker on the same team, having done so in 2015-16 with the New Orleans Saints. (Unfortunately, the numbers for Cooks are not happening this week vs. the Chargers.)

6. A touchdown for rookie WR Nico Collins

Caserio traded away multiple future draft picks to the Carolina Panthers to move back into the third round to select Collins. The numbers might not show it, but the Michigan man has made a fine No. 2 target opposite Cooks this season.

Collins is currently averaging 12.2 yards per reception and has improved as a route-runner, according to offensive coordinator Tim Kelly. The team has been trying to give him an opportunity to score his first touchdown, but mishaps have hurt his chances.

With Cooks out against the Chargers, perhaps this is the week Collins takes control as a target.

Could a touchdown from Mills to Collins become a common theme in the organization's future?

7. More Reps For LB Garret Wallow

Houston is looking for cornerstone pieces. Every rookie selected by Caserio should see their reps expand, including the TCU linebacker.

Wallow made his first career start against Jacksonville and impressed. He recorded 11 total tackles, two pressures, a tackle for loss and a sack against Trevor Lawrence.

Kamu Grugier-Hill is expected to be offered an extension before hitting free agency. Could Wallow show enough in the final three games to prove he's deserving of one of the other starting roles? With more reps, he certainly would have the chance.

8. An upset win

How can you prove to the fans that the team is improving? Beating a playoff team is a good place to start.

Barring a surge from either the Lions or Jaguars, Houston likely won't be in line for the No. 1 pick. At this point, finding a way to beat the Chargers, 49ers or Titans would at least prove that the team is trending up.

If the season were to end today, all three of Houston's remaining opponents would be in the postseason. A spoiler role to ruin somebody else's Christmas? It's on the list.