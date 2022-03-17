Browns No Longer In Deshaun Watson Trade Race

Deshaun Watson's future destination is still up in the air, but either way, Cleveland is no longer under consideration

HOUSTON -- The Cleveland Browns appear to be out of the race for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, after reports surfacing that the team has been informed that they have been removed from consideration.

Cleveland entered last season with the fourth-best odds to win the AFC. The Browns finished tied for third in the AFC North with the Baltimore Ravens at 8-9 and will select 13th in the upcoming draft.

Mayfield struggled, throwing for 3,010 yards and 17 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. His passer rating of 83.1 marked the lowest of his career.

The Texans are asking for three first-round picks, several mid-round picks and a proven player as the starting price for Watson.

Watson has now met with the Saints, Falcons and Panthers in regards to a potential deal, including a second meeting with New Orleans on Wednesday.

Watson is signed to a four-year extension worth $156 million, while each of the potential NFC South Suitors has made efforts to clear cap space in hopes of acquitting former Pro Bowler.

The Saints in particular have restructured the contracts of DeMario Davis, Taysom Hill, Malcolm Jenkins and Bradley Roby to create $29.9M in cap space, and are now in a position to absorb Watson's entire base salary of $35 million for 2022, per ESPN.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Davis Mills

A source told TexansDaily.com that both New Orleans and Carolina had already sent preliminary offers to Houston prior to meeting with the Pro Bowl quarterback.

No matter where Watson goes, the Texans seem content with their new direction under center with Davis Mills, who will be entering his second NFL season.

Mills, the Texans' third-round pick last April, looked the part of a capable starter in his second stint at quarterback. Despite posting a 2-9 record, Mills threw for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with an 88.8 passer rating.

Mills' production ranked second among all rookie quarterbacks, trailing only New England Patriots' Mac Jones.