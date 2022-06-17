Skip to main content

Ex-Texans DE Jadeveon Clowney Wanted To Follow Deshaun Watson

Jadeveon Clowney wanted to follow Deshaun Watson wherever he landed

At one point, the combination of Jadaveon Clowney and Deshaun Watson was thought of to be a Super Bowl-caliber tandem for the Houston Texans. 

Now, both are gone, and the Texans are in rebuilding mode. 

Last month, Clowney re-signed with the Browns. And according to the former Texan, he did it for one reason -- reuniting with Deshaun Watson.

“I was all about where my boy Deshaun was going,’’ Clowney told reporters. “When I talked to [the Browns], I said, ‘I played with him. He kept us off the field a lot.’ I was like, ‘I know you’re going to keep us off the field. You put up a lot of points, put us in rushing situations instead of having to stop the run all the time.’ I just wanted to go play with him and see what I can do with him again.’’

Clowney and Watson played for two seasons together in Houston, and while the 2017 season was less than ideal, the Texans took a major step forward in 2018, winning the AFC South with an 11-5 record.

The pairing was a major reason for the improvement as well, with Clowney finishing the year with 47 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 21 quarterback hits and nine sacks, while Watson threw for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns with just nine interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 103.1.

And according to Clowney, the two kept a relationship following his departure from Houston, and that friendship played a major role in his decision to stay with the Browns. 

“I talked to him a few times before he signed after he signed,’’ Clowney said. “We stayed in touch through that whole thing about coming here. If he comes, then I come. I told him if he goes, I’ll follow him up here. I’ll go back. That’s what it came down to.”

