Texans Climb In Latest NFL Power Ranking

The Houston Texans have seen their stock rise in Pro Football Focus' latest NFL Power Ranking.

Stop the presses! For once, the Houston Texans have not been ranked last in an NFL power ranking.

That honor goes to the Seattle Seahawks in Pro Football Focus' latest ranking, with the Texans reaching the dizzying heights of 28th place.

The Texans were able to finally start their rebuild by trading away Deshaun Watson for a huge haul of draft picks. That move happened too late in the day for them to be big players in free agency, so the project really started in the draft. Davis Mills flashed some surprisingly good play as a rookie, and he’ll get, at least, another season to show he can be a future starter, but this project has really only just begun. - Sam Monson, PFF

The Texans may not have been big spenders in free agency like the 27th ranked Jacksonville Jaguars, but they still managed to add some solid veterans alongside the foundation players they added in 2021.

The likes of guard A.J. Cann, defensive back Steven Nelson, running back Marlon Mack, defensive ends Ogbo Okoronkwo and Rasheem Green, and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin should all make an impact early on and provide varying degrees of upgrades at their respective positions.

A.J. Cann © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Ogbo Okoronkwo © Matt Kryger/IndyStar Marlon Mack

Regarding the draft, the general consensus about Houston's class has been positive. They took a risk at number three with cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. who has the tools to be top-tier but comes with a degree of risk. Guard Kenyon Green, who Cann believes will "be a hell of a player," was also taken in the first round and is likely to start early on at a position of need.

Other draftees expected to make an impact early include wide receiver John Metchie III, safety Jalen Pitre, and running back Dameon Pierce who have all also received high praise.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports Derek Stingley Jr. Kenyon Green © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Derek Stingley Jr. and Kenyon Green

And when it comes to Mills, well, according to one former NFL general manager, "he's got the tools" and the Texans are "falling in love" with his makeup.

Classed by PFF as a "rebuilding" team, for once, it seems the Texans aren't being entirely overlooked.