Texans Not Hiring Josh McCown, Moving to Coach Lovie Smith

Josh McCown is not expected to become the next head coach of the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have decided that former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, sources tell TexansDaily.com, will not be the heir of the fired first-year coach David Culley.

Others candidates at one recent point  included former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

But they might not be the guy, either, has somehow defensive coordinator Lovie Smith is floating to the top of the search list,

and yes, the Texans can be accused of chasing their tails here.

McCown, 42, has been a name connected to Houston since last offseason. Following the hiring of new general manager Nick Caserio, he interviewed for the position in 2020 before the job went to Culley. 

McCown has long harbored coaching aspirations and has ties multiple NFL teams, including the Eagles, who expressed interest in hiring him previously as an offensive coordinator last offseason. McCown's only coaching experience has come at the high school level, serving as the quarterbacks coach for his sons' team at Myers Park High School in Charlotte, N.C.

A native of Jacksonville, Texas, McCown began his college career at SMU before transferring to Sam Houston State for his senior season. As a member of the Bearcats, he threw for 3,481 yards and 32 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while posting a 10-3 record.

McCown was drafted in third round by the Arizona Cardinals in 2002. Prior to his retirement, he played for Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders, Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Eagles.

For his career, McCown played in 102 games, starting in 76. He threw for 17,731 yards passing 98 touchdowns against 82 interceptions and owned a career passer rating of 79.7.

Flores, 40, was fired after three seasons with the Dolphins after posting a 24-25 record. Flores is currently in a class-action lawsuit with the league and three franchises for alleged discrimination regarding his interview processes and firing.

Although Flores finished below .500, Miami posted its first back-to-back winning seasons since 2003. The New York Giants, Dolphins and Broncos all have responded separately to the allegations with denials.

Gannon, 39, was a name many considered to be an option after a promising interview process. In his first season as a defensive coordinator, Gannon helped Philadelphia finished 10th in total defense, ninth in run defense and 11th in passing defense. The Eagles also were 20th in touchdown passes allowed.

Caserio told reporters at his end of the year press conference that experience wouldn't hamper any candidate's chance of becoming a head coach. Caserio also mentioned that the team was hopeful to find the "next Mike Tomlin" this offseason for the long-term future.

Houston, with its recent moves, can’t quite claim that Lovie Smith is its “Mike Tomlin.” But along with The possible retention of Pep Hamilton, who could take over as offensive coordinator, it might have to do.

