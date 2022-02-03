Texans Coach Candidate Takes Vikings Job

Kevin O'Connell will leave the Los Angeles Rams, but won't be headed to Houston

Slow and steady sometimes wins the race, but not always. The Houston Texans played the head coaching hire slow and potentially lost their top candidate.

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell for their head coach vacancy. O'Connell, who cannot officially be hired until after Super Bowl LVI, was also in the running for the Texans opening.

The Vikings were expected to be in play for Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh entering Wednesday and had an in-person interview with him in Minneapolis. According to multiple reports, Harbaugh contacted the school to inform them he would be returning for the 2022 season.

The Texans are now expected to hire either former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon or former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. All three candidates have received second interviews in-person with ownership, along with Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

O'Connell, in tandem with Rams coach Sean McVay, operates an offense built around quarterback Matthew Stafford that's complemented by a strong commitment to the running game. O'Connell has been with the Rams since 2020 after previously serving as the Washington Football Team's offensive coordinator in 2019.

This past season, Los Angeles reached new heights offensively. The Rams ranked seventh in scoring offense, averaging 27.1 points per game. They ranked fifth in passing, averaging 273.1 yards per game and 8.3 yards per play.

The biggest knock against O'Connell would be his role inside the Rams offense. McVay serves the primary play-caller in a similar concept to that of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. O'Connell will have a say in the play design, but McVay makes the final call.

Flores could have taken his name out of the running after suing the NFL and three other teams for alleged discrimination regarding his interview process and firing last month by the Dolphins. Flores filed a 58-page lawsuit in Manhattan federal court Tuesday and is looking to take further ramifications.

Gannon, 39, comes highly respected amongst league front offices for defensive work under both Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts and with Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings. Gannon was named a first-time defensive coordinator under Nick Sirianni last spring.

McCown, 42, has received high praise for his knowledge of the game, but has never coached at the professional level following a 17-year playing career.