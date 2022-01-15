Texans Coach Search Includes Steelers Ex Hines Ward; Flores, Mayo Still Top List

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans interviewed Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and Florida Atlantic wide receivers coach Hines Ward for their head coaching vacancy.

The Texans interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, a former New England Patriots linebackers coach who was a surprise firing Monday, on Friday. It was a virtual interview, according to a league source, and no decision is imminent for Flores, who also interviewed with the Chicago Bears and has mutual interest with the New York Giants.

The Texans are expected to target Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, one of their top candidates, for an interview after the Patriots' AFC Wild Card playoff game Saturday night, according to sources. They are also interested in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, per sources, but McDaniels is expected to not interview with teams while New England is in the postseason. That stance could change depending on what happens Saturday night, though.

Lombardi, 50, is a former New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach and Detroit Lions offensive coordinator.

Ward played wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and was one of the toughest blockers in the game. The former Steelers third-round draft pick from Georgia retired in 1998.

He has also coached for the New York Jets. He was hired by Florida Atlantic last year.

Ward, 45, is a two-time Super Bowl champion, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection and is a Steelers all-time team selection who finished his career with 1,000 receptions for 12,083 yards and 85 touchdowns.