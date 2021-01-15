Coach Tracker: Saban Tells Harsh Truth About O'Brien With Texans

NFL Coach Tracker: From a u-turn on the general manager to not interviewing the QB's preferred candidate, the Texans have made a mess of their relationship with Deshaun Watson. But they're moving forward, with more coach interviews

HOUSTON - NFL & Coach Tracker: Every Houston Texans move, interview, rumor, insight ... it's all here. Check back often for updates as we gather them ...

FRIDAY AM: SABAN'S O'BRIEN TRUTH Legendary Alabama coach Nick Saban obviously thinks highly of Bill O'Brien. That's why he's likely to bring him to his staff.

But ...

“I think he did a really good job in Houston when he was the head coach,” Saban told Sports Radio 610. “I think when he became the general manager, maybe things didn’t go exactly how he would’ve liked, trying to have both roles. Having been a head coach in that league, I know how difficult it is to do both of those things, probably impossible.”

The Texans fired O’Brien as GM and head coach in October after an 0-4 start. O’Brien, hired as head coach before the 2014 season, complied a record of 52-48 in Houston. So Saban's point is solid. So is his feeling about O'Brien in general.

"I think he’s an outstanding coach and a really good person,'' Saban said. "He’s got a great family, and I think he’ll do a great job with our players here.''

But ...

How did O'Brien become the GM in Houston? Who made that decision? And if it's an "impossible'' job, why did all involved - including O'Brien himself - approve it?

THURSDAY AM: STALEY ON LIST The Texans have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley ... who has a tie of sorts with new GM Nick Caserio.

In addition to the true credentials of Staley, 38, who runs one of the NFL's best defenses, he is a former John Carroll University defensive coordinator. So what? Caserio played his college football as a QB at ... John Carroll University.

TUESDAY PM: ERIC UPDATE: You want the good news or the bad news? Yes, the Texans have submitted a request to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the head-coaching vacancy in Houston.

But ...

As Tom Pelissero is first to note, "They cannot actually interview him right now. Writes Tom: "Houston will have to wait: Based on the anti-tampering policy, the initial interview window for Eric Bieniemy closed Sunday, so the Texans aren't permitted to interview him until the Chiefs lose or after the Super Bowl, whichever comes first.''

So, not idea.

TUESDAY AM: CALDWELL BUZZ We're not sure if Pro Football Talk is hearing "buzz'' or trying to create "buzz,'' but the site has published a report connecting Jim Caldwell to the Texans' head coaching vacancy ... saying Caldwell would be the "best way to clean up the mess'' would be hiring Caldwell, that Caldwell "could be the calming influence the team needs,'' and that Caldwell, 65, who to his credit has a 62-50 record in the regular season and did interview earlier in this offseason for the Houston job, has a "calm and confident personality and demeanor could help patch things up with (Deshaun) Watson.

While PFT's track record on these matters is not good, we do owe them lunch - and an apology! - for us taking them to task on a related matter, PFT having been first to suggest that Watson's unhappiness could lead to a trade. (It hasn't happened yet, and he hasn't even requested one, but still. Lunch on us, at Lefty's!)

We retain our right to just a bit of cynicism here, however. Is this a Texans "buzz'' or is this "buzz'' coming from, say, Tony Dungy, who is a strong advocate of Caldwell and a PFT/Florio co-worker?

To suggest Caldwell as a viable candidate is one thing. To praise him effusively for his "calmness'' and "confidence'' and "personality'' and "demeanor'' and his "best way'' and adding, "Caldwell could be the right man at the right time to stabilize a team''?

This almost reads like a press release written on behalf of Jim Caldwell.

Oh, and if we're wrong about our skepticism here? Lunch on us. Twice. At Lefty's!

MONDAY PM: BOB GETS A JOB Bill O'Brien lands on his football feat at Alabama.

MONDAY NOON: The Texans are expected to interview the assistant head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, David Culley, for their head coaching job, a source tells Ian Rapoport. Rap writes that Ravens head coach John Harbaugh "has been outspoken about how ready Culley is. An impressive coach.''

Culley, 65, has been a coach for over 40 years and an assistant in the NFL for 26 years.

Additionally, multiple reports say that Leslie Frazier, presently the Bills defensive coordinator, is scheduled to interview.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cal McNair has a "vision.'' He shares it here ...

SUNDAY MORNING: Deshaun Watson is not pleased with the Texans. ESPN is reporting Watson is at a "10" on the angry scale after being at a "2" last season when the team traded DeAndre Hopkins.

The process of hiring a general manager didn't include Watson after he was told he would be included. The Texans seemed set to follow the suggestions of search firm Korn Ferry but suddenly shifted focus to the hiring of Nick Caserio who was not on the Korn Ferry list.

Watson is also displeased the Texans haven't and seemingly won't interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Speculation now turns to if Watson would force a trade by withholding his services as the quarterback. Though a Mort Report is something more than "speculation.''

FRIDAY EVENING: The Texans are interviewing an interesting candidate for their head coaching position.

According to NFL Media, Texans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly will be interviewed for the vacant head coach position.

Deshaun Watson has been vocal in his support of Tim Kelly crediting him with some of his improvement in 2020. He said he talked to CEO Cal McNair about his positive relationship with Kelly.

Is this an attempt to appease Watson who saw his desires go unfulfilled when the team failed to request an interview with Eric Bieniemy?

Or, as we have reported in this space, is this about making super-agent Bob LaMonte happy? He is the agent for new Texans general manager Nick Caserio, Jack Easterby, and you guessed it, Tim Kelly.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: New Texans general manager Nick Caserio tells SportsRadio 610 in Houston he wants Deshaun Watson to help with the process of hiring a new head coach.

"Once we get to the head coach hire, he's going to be an integral part of the process," Caserio said.

That is reportedly what Watson wanted in the general manager process and CEO Cal McNair had even promised Watson input.

He didn't deliver on his promise.

Can Nick Caserio pay off on his promise? Does Deshaun Watson even want to help after being scorned?

FRIDAY NOON: The Texans' press conference features new GM Nick Caserio, and he's asked about Watson being unhappy and the notion of a trade.

"I think the most important thing for us is to speak directly to Deshaun,'' Caserio said, shutting down the idea of a trade. "He's our quarterback.''

Additionally, chairman Cal McNair followed up on the status of Watson and J.J. Watt: "They're valued members to our team. They're important,'' he said. "They're passionate and they want to win. That's all in alignment with what we've done in bringing Nick on board. It's perfect."

"Perfect'' may be a stretch; the organization needs to discuss with Watt the wisdom of bringing him back. But talking with Watson would make his situation a bit less imperfect. McNair pledged to do so once the QB returns to Houston from vacation.

THURSDAY PM: While we still take issue with the Pro Football Talk assertion that this is going to lead to a Watson trade demand (Houston is not trading him), both Rapoport and Schefter are now noting that the QB is unhappy about being excluded from the GM decision-making process.

And indeed, if this organization promised Watson that he was going to have a voice ... and then he learned about the Caserio hiring via social media? The Texans goofed. Again.

WEDNESDAY AM: WHY NOT JOSH? Nick Caserio’s first big tasks as the Houston Texans’ general manager include hiring a new head coach.

How odd is it that we find out that the coach will not be Josh McDaniels. ... because somebody leaked it to standout journalist John McClain of the Chron? When has a team ever essentially "announced'' who ISN'T a candidate?

The fact that McDaniels, the longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator, “isn’t a candidate to become the Texans’ new head coach,'' as McClain said, is notable enough. But why does Houston have to clarify it so boldly?

Because McDaniels' name is that prominent at team HQ. That's why.

Jack Easterby has Cal McNair's ear. Bob LaMonte is Jack's agent. Bob reps Nick. Nick was a college football teammate with Josh.

Bob is Josh's agent.

Josh McDaniels' name has not been linked to any of the current head-coaching vacancies. LaMonte would like to change that - especially because sources suggest to us that while McDaniels was once the heir to the Belichick throne in New England, Bill now wants his own son, Steve, to take over as head coach someday.

So the Texans were obligated to at least talk about Josh. (And maybe they aren't quite done doing so; we'll see). Because Jack wants to talk about Josh because Nick wants to talk about Josh because Bob needs them to talk about Josh.

TUESDAY PM: It's Nick Caserio as the new Houston GM.

TUESDAY PM: BRADY TO HOUSTON? No not that Brady. Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady officially interviewed for the Houston Texans head coaching opening on Tuesday, with Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle stating that the interview was "outstanding."

The former college wide receiver for William & Mary made a name for himself at LSU last year as passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach, guiding quarterback Joe Burrow to a Heisman Trophy and the Tigers to become National Champions.

TUESDAY PM: CASERIO A REAL POSSIBILITY New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio has been linked with the Texans ever since their botched attempt to bring him in to replace Brian Gaine as GM failed back in 2019.

However, the possibility of Caserio to Houston looks more likely this time around, having interviewed in-person for the position on Tuesday. According to the Houston Chronicle's Aaron Wilson, the interview "went extremely well," but went on to point out that "nothing is done or imminent."

At the same time, the Chron's John McClain hinting that Houston may have its man in Caserio.

TUESDAY PM: WATSON WISDOM When you boil down Deshaun Watson's remarks on Monday regarding a new Texans head coach, he is essentially saying the job - and this franchise - requires five things.

When asked what he is looking for in a new head coach, Watson mentioned ...

1) "We need a whole culture shift.''

2) "We need new energy.''

3) "We need discipline. We need structure.''

4) "We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need ... We need someone that stands tall, and this is who we follow and this is the way it goes."

5) "There's too many different minds, too many different ideas and too many people thinking they have this power, and it's not like that.''

Or, rather, it IS like that. And it needs to NOT BE like that.

It's not very often when we fully endorse the idea of a player having the authority to help pick his boss. The player could be Michael Jordan and the setup still comes with pitfalls.

But Watson? Those five statements above indicate that there may be no clearer thinker in all of Texans HQ than the team-MVP quarterback.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: JOE BRADY INTERVIEW ONE DONE The Houston Texans announced they completed an interview with Joe Brady the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers. The 31-year-old Brady coordinated the only offense in football that had four players total 1,000 or more yards on one offense.

Nick Caserio, of the New England Patriots, is in town for his interview according to multiple reports. Caserio never even got this far in 2019 when the Texans pursued him before being hit with tampering charges.

MONDAY EVENING: TEXANS INTERVIEW STEELERS EXECUTIVE The Houston Texans announced on Monday evening that they had concluded an interview with Pittsburgh Steelers vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan for their general manager vacancy.

Known as a "contract guru" per PFF, Khan has been with the Steelers since 2002. Given Houston's salary cap situation, bringing in a general manager with his experience in this department would be a smart move. Throw in the consistently strong roster he has helped the Steelers bring to the table year after year, whether that be via strong drafts or trades, and the 43-year old is an intriguing option.

MONDAY EVENING: TEXANS INTERESTED IN THEIR MCVAY The Houston Texans have requested permission to speak with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Brady checks in at 31-years-old and has just three seasons of NFL experience, but don't let the age fool you. Brady was handpicked by Sean McVay to assist on offense. Then, after his time with the Saints, Brady exploded onto the football landscape.

His offense at LSU was one of the most prolific ever and his work with quarterback Joe Burrow turned him from an undrafted free agent to a number one pick. NFL Media reports the Falcons and the Chargers are also interested in Brady.

MONDAY PM: OC ARTHUR SMITH ON THE LIST In one of a couple of Monday news items that belong in the "If-You-Can't-Beat-'Em'' Department, the Texans - along with the other five teams with head coach openings - are reportedly planning to interview Titans' offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

If you know the Texans, then you probably know the Titans. And if you know the Titans, you are aware of the damage done by the Tennessee offense under Smith.

MONDAY AM: EBERFLUS AND DESHAUN QB Deshaun Watson On Interviewee Matt Eberflus of Colts, at least one name on the long list of Houston Texans’ head coaching candidates will bring to his interview a familiarity with the AFC South - and with the state of Texas.

Matt Eberflus, the successful Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator, will be interviewed by the Texans (and per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, by other clubs, including the New York Jets).

The Texans know their way around the 50-year-old coordinator, and he,

as a Colts top aide since 2018, knows the AFC South rival Texans.

Eberflus quickly transformed the Indianapolis defense into a top-10 unit. The Colts, who are now preparing for the playoffs, allowed 22.6 points and 332.1 yards per game this season - both top-10 NFL numbers.

Eberflus has never been a head coach before, at any level. But he will come with recommendations from his many mentors, especially with the head coaches and coordinators with whom he worked as an assistant with the Dallas Cowboys, where he coached a variety of systems, another attractive part of his resume.

Texans star Deshaun Watson is on record as being supportive of the idea of hiring Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. But on Monday the quarterback issued positive comments on Eberflus as well. Said Watson:

"From what I’ve heard and played against him, Matt’s been very, very disciplined. That’s the type that you want. From the players and the scheme that I’ve been playing against, Indianapolis, they’re about what they do and they do it perfectly. They understand different concepts and what they want to do as an Indianapolis Colts defense. That’s why they’ve been successful. From what I’ve heard about him, he’s a great guy to play for.”

MONDAY AM: THE PATRIOT WAY The Houston Texans fired general manager Brian Gaine in the summer of 2019 and days later were told they weren't allowed to interview their lead candidate to replace Gaine.

Nick Caserio was the target but the Texans never got the chance to talk to him. Instead, the Patriots filed tampering charges on the Texans for trying to poach their director of player personnel.

The charges stemmed from two things. One, Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby was seen conversing with Caserio at a Patriots' Super Bowl celebration. Two, Caserio had language in his contract preventing his departure from New England and Cal McNair admitted the Texans didn't know that when pursing Caserio.

Maybe this time will be different. Read all about the history, and the Texans' new pursuit of Caserio, here.

SUNDAY AM: WHICH JOB IS BETTER? Other teams have openings, too, of course. How do the Texans stack up in terms of attractiveness?

