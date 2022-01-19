Sources: Texans Request Interview Rams' Offensive Mastermind

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have requested an interview with Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

A former San Diego State quarterback, O'Connell has connections to Texans' general manager Nick Caserio as a former New England Patriots' third-round draft pick. O'Connell, 36, also has interviews upcoming this week with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings.

O'Connell, in tandem with Rams' coach Sean McVay, operates a strong offense with the Rams built around quarterback Matthew Stafford that's complemented by a strong commitment to the running game. This is O'Connell's second season as the Rams' offensive coordinator.

The Rams ranked seventh in scoring offense, averaging 27.1 points per game, and are preparing for the NFC divisional round playoff game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

O'Connell has also coached for the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team.

O'Connell played for the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and Chargers prior to retiring in 2012. He played in two games for New England in 2008 and completed 4 of 6 passes for 23 yards.

The Texans have interviewed Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, whom league sources said was "impressive" and is highly regarded around the NFL for his intelligence and knowledge of the game, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who has options with the Chicago Bears and potentially the New York Giants and other NFL teams, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and former Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl wide receiver Hines Ward, a receivers coach and special assistant to Florida Atlantic coach Willie Taggart.