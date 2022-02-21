Texans Coaching Hires: Who's Mysteriously Missing?

The Houston Texans 2022 staff has officially been finalized under new head coach Lovie Smith

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are one step closer to being ready for the 2022 season. The team announced its coach staff under new coach Lovie Smith.

Pep Hamilton is set to serve as offensive coordinator following his success as Houston's pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2021. In his old spot, Ted White will take over as an offensive assistant who primarily will work with quarterbacks.

White most recently served as Grambling State's offensive coordinator. A fellow Howard alum and former quarterback, White served on staff with Hamilton as quarterbacks coach of the D.C. Defenders in the XFL during the 2020 season.

Former offensive assistant Ben McDaniels has been promoted to pass-game coordinator and receivers coach following the departure of Robert Prince to the Dallas Cowboys. The brother of Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels, Ben is a former Michigan quarterbacks coach who worked under Prince last fall.

Smith, 63, will remain the de facto play-caller on defense for the Texans after serving as defensive coordinator under David Culley last fall. Miles Smith, Lovie Smith's son, is expected to have a bigger role while also serving as the team's linebackers coach.

One of the biggest surprises left off the coaching staff was former NFL quarterback Josh McCown. A finalist for Houston's head-coaching opening following Culley's firing, McCown was a front-runner before general manager Nick Caserio turned to Smith at the last second.

Sources told TexansDaily.com that McCown was "all in" to become Houston's fifth head coach in franchise history, but the talks cooled with him joining the staff after he was not named to the top position.

Along with Hamilton, White and McDaniels, the offensive staff includes running backs coach Danny Barrett, tight ends coach Tim Berbenich, assistant offensive line coach Hal Hunter, offensive assistant DeNarius McGhee, offensive assistant Robbie Picazo and offensive line coach George Warhop.

Defensively with both Lovie and Miles Smith, the staff includes defensive assistant Ben Bolling, defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, safeties coach Joe Danna, defensive assistant/nickels Ilir Emini, defensive assistant Dele Harding, and assistant defensive line coach Kenyon Jackson, and cornerbacks coach Dino Vasso.

Houston also retained special teams coordinator Frank Ross after a successful finish in 2021.