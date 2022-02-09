Texans Find New Tight End Coach Following Lovie Smith Hire

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are in a new regime under Lovie Smith. Several coaches from the David Culley will need to be replaced. Luckily for Houston, Smith has a Rolodex of names at his disposal.

The Texans are expected to hire Las Vegas Raiders running backs coach Tim Berbenich as their new tight ends coach. The news was first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network.

Berbenich will replace Andy Bischoff, who left this offseason following the firing of Culley to join Brian Daboll's staff with the New York Giants.

Hired by Jon Gruden in 2018, Berbenich began his time in Las Vegas as the quality control coach. He would be promoted to coaching running backs following the retirement of Kirby Wilson after the 2020 season.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Berbenich, 42, has ties with several names on the Texans' staff, including new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton. The two served under Chuck Pagano with the Indianapolis Colts from 2013-15. Berbenich was an offensive assistant and later was promoted to quarterbacks coach. Hamilton served as the team's offensive coordinator.

Berbenich has also coached for New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, serving a variety of roles on both staffs. Berbenich has never coached tight ends in his career but has worked with pass-catchers as the assistant wide receivers for the Buccaneers from 2009-11.

The hiring of Berbenich marks the third name to join Smith's new staff. Houston also is expected to hire George Warhop as the offensive line coach and Hal Hunter as the assistant offensive line coach.

Warhop, 60, served on Urban Meyer's staff with Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020. He was not retained by new coach Doug Pederson. Hunter, 62, last coached in 2019 with the New York Giants but has nearly 40 years of experience coaching offensive linemen.

The Texans are still looking to hire a new wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and several other positions. Sources have told TexansDaily.com that assistant wide receivers coach Ben McDaniels is in consideration for both openings.