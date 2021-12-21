Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Texans' Emerging Hybrid QB/TE Suffers Season-Ending Injury

    Converted QB Jeff Driskel broke his collarbone against the Jaguars
    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans tight end Jeff Driskel, a converted quarterback, broke his collarbone against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Though he hasn't yet been placed on injured reserve, the team fears Driskel's injury is season-ending.

    Driskel, mostly bound to the practice squad this season and used sparingly on special teams, was injured while playing on special teams Sunday. He blocked for kick returner Tremon Smith on his 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown during the 30-16 victory.

    Driskel is an outstanding athlete at 6-foot-4, 245 pounds. He officially ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, but many scouts had him in the 4.4 range.

    The Texans had expressed hope that Driskel would emerge as a versatile athlete in the mold of New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill.

    "Everybody is looking for that Taysom Hill," Texans tight ends coach Andy Bischoff said when Driskel was shifted from quarterback to tight end. "He's got rare traits. Jeff is on a journey. He has embraced it. It's been noted that his future might not be at quarterback here, but tight end could be good for his future. He's making the shift to a full-time tight end. He's a great athlete. You've seen it happen in this league a lot. They're all on a journey and we're excited to have him.

    "He'll make a play a day that turns somebody's eyes and we're just excited to help him make that transition. He's an athlete. Speed is not an issue. Catches well, good clean hands."

    Driskel was signed during the offseason to a one-year, $2.5 million contract. He received a $1 million base salary with $500,000 guaranteed for skill, injury and salary cap, a $250,000 signing bonus, up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $750,000 in achievable playtime incentives. He was released from the roster during the cutdown to 53 players then signed to the practice squad.

    A former San Francisco 49ers sixth-round draft pick from Louisiana Tech who began his career at Florida, Driskel has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos.

    Driskel, 28, has passed for 2,120 career yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has rushed for 309 yards and three scores.

    He started one game for the Broncos last season, passing for 176 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

    He tested positive for COVID-9 in November and was released in May.

    In his only season at Louisiana Tech, he passed for 4,026 yards and 27 touchdowns.

    "I've heard 4.4 or 4.5," Bischoff said. "I know this. When we ran the conditioning test, it was him and Kahale Warring and everybody else was back there. The guy turns easily, transitions. He's athletic. When I was in Baltimore, Trace McSorley was our next Taysom Hill. Problem is, he was this tall. Jeff has those traits. He's smart, fast athletic. I think he can do the same things for our special teams."

