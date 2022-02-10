Texans Staff: Coach Lovie Smith Defensive Coordinator, McDaniels Gets Promotion

The Houston Texans have made a decision regarding their vacant defensive coordinator position. And Ben McDaniels moves on up.

Yet another major coaching role on Lovie Smith's Houston Texans defensive staff has been filled... sort of. And an offensive assistant is moving on up.

Smith, who was Houston's defensive coordinator in 2021, had already stated that he will be calling the Texans' defense once again this year but now it has been reported by Ian Rapoport that Smith will now be hiring a designated defensive coordinator for 2022.

Under Smith last year, Houston's defense ranked 31st in total yards allowed, 27th in points, 32nd in passing yards, and 31st in rushing yards.

However, considering that this was accomplished in a new scheme, with the majority of the players being newcomers on short-term deals, and that it was their first year since 2010 without J.J. Watt - it was a decent start. Not to mention the fact they were 10th in takeaways, just a year after recording just nine in the entirety of 2020.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During his 15 years as an NFL head coach or defensive coordinator, Smith's defenses have finished within the top 10 in yards allowed six times, five times in points allowed, and 10 times in takeaways - something of a Smith specialty.

With "defensive coordinator'' essentially filled - not in title but in practicality - for the time being, anyway, the remaining open roles on Smith's staff were as of Thursday morning: wide receivers coach, quarterbacks coach, and defensive line coach.

However, as we predicted, a change involving Ben McDaniels, who has been touted as a potential replacement for multiple offensive roles. McDaniels was brought in last year as assistant wide receivers coach and offensive assistant, and now, he'll be named ""passing-game coordinator and receivers coach.''

Sticking on offense, Pep Hamilton has been promoted from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator to replace Tim Kelly. Hamilton was approached by five teams this offseason to interview for vacant offensive coordinator roles, and was seen as a must to retain by Smith.

Tim Berbenich is expected to move from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Texans, filling their technically still vacant tight ends coaching role.

Expected to replace James Campen as offensive line coach is George Warhop, with Hal Hunter as his assistant.