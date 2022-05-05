The Houston Texans' inconsistencies failed their previous cornerback-safety duo. A mistake the Texans cannot afford to make with the developments of Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are hoping Jalen Pitre and Derek Stingley Jr. are the keys to revamping a subpar secondary.

Both players entered the 2022 NFL Draft ranked near the top of their position. Houston selected the pair of defensive backs within the top-40 of the draft. The Texans drafted Stingley with the No. 3 overall selection, while Pitre was taken with the 37th pick.

Pitre and Stingley held brief conversations with coach Lovie Smith about their position within Houston's defensive scheme.

Pitre, a Stafford High School alumnus who grew up following the Texans, will retain his role as a versatile overhang slot safety. Stingley will guard the opposing team's top wide receiver while taking the helm as the Texans' top cornerback.

Identifying Pitre's and Stingley's defensive assignments early will play a beneficial role in their development on an NFL level. An objective that failed the previous corner-safety duo in Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Justin Reid.

"I have a great coach in Lovie Smith, and I plan on learning a lot from him," Pitre said. "It's wherever coach Smith feels comfortable putting me. I am going to be a guy who can play a lot of different positions. I am thankful that he believed in me and that he picked me."

The Johnson and Reid pairing never lived up to the high expectations stowed upon themselves. Nicknamed “The Evil Twins,” their on-field production was inconsistent. But the Texans played a significant reason in why Johnson and Reid never reached their potential.

Houston never provided the duo with stability. Their continued fluctuation was a primary reason for Reid's free agency departure to the Kansas City Chiefs in March.

Reid had a new backfield mate in each of the four seasons he played in Houston. Reid's frustrations with the franchise grew after witnessing the impact the Texans' instabilities began to have on the development of his teammates — including Johnson.

Johnson began his career at cornerback before former defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver converted him to safety midway through the 2020 campaign. Johnson's up-and-down on-field production at the position led to another mid-season position change — converting back to cornerback.

The flux situations also hampered Houston's secondary performance as a whole. Although the Texans finished in the top-10 in takeaways, Houston ended the 2021 season with the league's worst-ranked secondary, per Pro Football Network.

The Texans traded Johnson to the Chiefs Monday afternoon for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2024.

"It’s not easy for him being rotated from corner to safety, safety back to corner — he’s still trying to find his footing on what his best position is,” Reid said. "Every year it’s been something different. In his first year, he’s a corner. In the second year, he’s a safety. Next year, he learns a completely new defensive system. There needs to be some consistency for him, too, to see that growth."

Learning from past failures will play a deciding factor in determining how successful the Texans will be in their rebuild.

Pitre and Stingley have the potential to revamp Houston's secondary. But establishing a sense of consistency will assist the cornerback-safety duo to prominent status.