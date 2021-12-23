Texans BREAKING: 2 More to COVID List, per Sources; Chargers Missing Joey Bosa & Austin Ekeler

HOUSTON -- Rookie starting defensive tackle Roy Lopez and veteran defensive end Jordan Jenkins have tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed on the COVID-19 reserve list in the latest case impacting the Houston Texans' roster, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Lopez and Jenkins have minor symptoms, according to a source.

Lopez, a sixth-round draft pick from Arizona, joins fellow defensive linemen on the COVID-19 list: Jenkins, Maliek Collins, Jon Greenard, Derek Rivers, Jacob Martin and Jaleel Johnson.

If no one is activated from the defensive line, the Texans would have to go with Ross Blacklock as one of the defensive tackles along with newly-signed Xavier Williams, Chris Smith, who's been signed to the 53-man roster, at defensive end and a combination of Ron'Dell Carter and Demone Harris.

Lopez has started 13 of 14 games and has 22 tackles, one sack, four tackles for losses and two quarterback hits, drawing praise for his contributions from the coaching staff and teammates and high analytics grades for run-stopping.

Jenkins tore the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against the Tennessee Titans and was activated from injured reserve-designated for return last Saturday and played against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Signed to a two-year, $6 million contract this offseason with a maximum value of $8 million, Jenkins has played in nine games this season and has 17 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks.

Jenkins played last season under a one-year, $3.75 million contract for the New York Jets that included $3.25 million guaranteed and a $1.75 million signing bonus. He had 32 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble last season after recording a career-high eight sacks two seasons ago.

The Texans have 20 players on the reserve-COVID-19 list, including wide receiver Brandin Cooks, kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, linebacker Eric Wilson, the Texans’ only unvaccinated player, per coach David Culley, Johnson, Lopez, Greenard, Martin, Rivers and Collins, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill, Christian Kirksey and Tae Davis, offensive guards Lane Taylor and Justin McCray, safeties A.J. Moore and Terrence Brooks, cornerback Terrance Mitchell along with practice squad running back Jaylen Samuels and cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker, still on injured reserve with a hamstring strain, has been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said there have been no discussions of shifting the Texans' game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers have defensive end Joey Bosa and running back Austin Ekeler on the COVID-19 reserve list.