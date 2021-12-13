Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Houston Texans Make COVID Roster Moves on Kamu Grugier-Hill & David Johnson

    Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill placed on COVID list, David Johnson activated
    Author:

    HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list Monday.

    This was one day after Grugier-Hill avoided a season-ending knee injury with an initial diagnosis indicating he didn't tear ligaments in his right knee and instead suffered a sprain as he aggravated an existing injury that has affected him this season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

    Further testing will be conducted to determine if the swelling is too much to allow Grugier-Hill to play as soon as next Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and if perhaps Grugier-Hill could play with a brace.

    "The knee is not quite as bad as what we thought," Texans coach David Culley said Monday morning at NRG Stadium. "He's still day-to-day. They're not completely ruling him out for this week. We'll see."

    Recommended Articles

    David-Johnson
    Play

    Texans Make COVID Roster Moves on 2 Starters

    Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill placed on COVID list, David Johnson activated

    24 seconds ago
    AP21346721972409
    Play

    Grugier-Hill Knee Sprain: 'Not Quite As Bad As What We Thought'

    The Texans and Kamu Grugier-Hill might have dodged a bullet

    3 hours ago
    Texans - Davion Davis
    Play

    Texans' Woeful Offense Losing More Weapons

    Texans' Davion Davis fractured lower leg; Rex Burkkhead has hip injury

    4 hours ago

    Meanwhile, running back David Johnson was activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list after missing Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

    The timing is good because fellow running back Rex Burkhead is now sidelined with a hip injury.

    Johnson missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to both an illness and a leg injury.

    Practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels was placed on the practice squad-COVID-19 list Saturday.

    Johnson has rushed for 176 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. He has 28 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown for a Houston Texans team that has struggled on the ground, on offense and in most ways with a 2-11 mark.

    David-Johnson
    News

    Texans Make COVID Roster Moves on 2 Starters

    24 seconds ago
    AP21346721972409
    News

    Grugier-Hill Knee Sprain: 'Not Quite As Bad As What We Thought'

    3 hours ago
    Texans - Davion Davis
    News

    Texans' Woeful Offense Losing More Weapons

    4 hours ago
    mills sit ss
    News

    'Slingin' It': Is Houston Texans Rookie QB Davis Mills Past the 'Growth Question'?

    7 hours ago
    rex ss
    News

    'No Balance': Can Texans Ever Fix Woeful Run Game?

    7 hours ago
    kamu texans
    News

    Sources Reveal Extent of Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill Injury

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17346536
    News

    What's Texans Star LB Kamu Grugier-Hill's Injury Status?

    18 hours ago
    David Culley
    News

    Texans Crumble Against Seahawks: 10 Observations

    23 hours ago