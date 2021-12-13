Texans Make COVID Roster Moves on 2 Starters

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans standout linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill was placed on the reserve-COVID-19 list Monday.

This was one day after Grugier-Hill avoided a season-ending knee injury with an initial diagnosis indicating he didn't tear ligaments in his right knee and instead suffered a sprain as he aggravated an existing injury that has affected him this season Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Further testing will be conducted to determine if the swelling is too much to allow Grugier-Hill to play as soon as next Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and if perhaps Grugier-Hill could play with a brace.

"The knee is not quite as bad as what we thought," Texans coach David Culley said Monday morning at NRG Stadium. "He's still day-to-day. They're not completely ruling him out for this week. We'll see."

Meanwhile, running back David Johnson was activated from the reserve-COVID-19 list after missing Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The timing is good because fellow running back Rex Burkhead is now sidelined with a hip injury.

Johnson missed last week's game against the Indianapolis Colts due to both an illness and a leg injury.

Practice squad running back Jaylon Samuels was placed on the practice squad-COVID-19 list Saturday.

Johnson has rushed for 176 yards and no touchdowns, averaging 3.1 yards per carry. He has 28 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown for a Houston Texans team that has struggled on the ground, on offense and in most ways with a 2-11 mark.