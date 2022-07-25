Should Texans Sign Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley With John Metchie Out?

The Houston Texans looked to have a solid receiver group around Davis Mills heading into training camp.

Now, that might not be the case. However, there might be a Texas native who could help.

The Texans entered the offseason in need of playmakers to maximize the development of Davis Mills. They took a big step in the right direction with the additions of Alabama receiver John Metchie III and running backs Marlon Mack and Dameon Pierce.

But on Sunday, Metchie announced that he’s battling leukemia and will miss the season.

At receiver, the Texans return star Brandin Cooks and breakout candidate Nico Collins, a second-year pro who had a strong spring. While the team has a good mix of new faces and returning weapons, the receiver's room has question marks.

Enter free agent receiver Beasley, who spent seven seasons thriving in the slot for the Dallas Cowboys some 250 miles northwest of Houston.

According to Pro Football Focus, signing Beasley is the one offseason acquisition the Texans should make before the start of training camp.

Though Beasley established himself as a quality receiver in Dallas, his career reached new heights in Buffalo, posting 231 receptions and almost 2,500 yards with 11 touchdowns across three seasons.

The Texans get their first chance to evaluate the receivers in a game-speed setting during training camp, which starts July 29 in Houston. Should general manager Nick Caserio not like what he sees, Beasley, one of the top free agent weapons still available, would provide a reliable veteran presence in a room full of potential.

Maybe Beasley, a Texas native who starred at SMU, is meant to come back to the state of Texas and with an opportunity to play big snaps with a promising young quarterback in Davis Mills and with Metchie now out. It seems Houston could use him.

