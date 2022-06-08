Caserio's Texans criticized For Offseason Moves

The Houston Texans have been criticized for their handling of the offseason - but is this fair?

How the Houston Texans handled their offseason has, as usual, proved divisive.

A prime example can be found in a recent ESPN article where they ranked Houston's offseason just 25th in the NFL, who described general manager Nick Caserio's draft as "a mixed bag" and questioned Caserio's strategy and signings.

Relatively positive about the selection of guard Kenyon Green, the article took issue with their selection of wide receiver John Metchie III in the second round - for whom they traded up.

"I'm not sure I trust Houston's confidence in its ability to out pick the rest of the league, which let Metchie fall into the second round," the article said.

Metchie, who tore his ACL in the national championship game, caught for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final two years at Alabama and projects as the slot receiver the Texans have been looking for.

Then there were Houston's free agency signings.

"Are you really going to benefit in the long term from having those guys as your primary pass-rushers?" the article said. "I could understand if their strategy was to unload veteran contracts wholesale at the trade deadline for picks, but the only players they shipped off during the season last year were Mark Ingram and Charles Omenihu."

The Texans have a few young defensive ends in Jonathan Greenard, Rasheem Green, and Ogbo Okoronkwo, as well as rookie Thomas Booker who can play in multiple positions.

While the jury is out on whether or not they have long-term starters among this group - the logic behind signing the likes of veterans Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison becomes clearer when taking into consideration how young much of this line is - There's no harm in having experiences pro's to guide the young.

The same applies at running back where the Texans have been searching for a star for some time.

"Why are the Texans signing Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead when the latter wasn't even playing regular special-teams snaps for Houston a year ago?" the article said. "Give fourth-rounder Dameon Pierce a shot. Bring in undrafted free agents for a competition. Stumble onto a player such as James Robinson and enjoy a running back on a low-cost contract and homegrown talent for three years."

It would come as a surprise if Pierce did not see regular snaps at some point this season, and in fact, many have suggested he'll be their starter by the end of the year.

Burkhead and Mack were both signed to one-year deals. Both are relatively low-cost, and certainly low-risk deals.

Burkhead is a good locker room presence and a solid veteran who took over as the starting back last year after Ingram's departure - hence his absence from special teams.

Mack is a risk after falling down the pecking order in Indianapolis - but to be fair to Houston, his contract reflects this.

Then there's the elephant in the room when it comes to offseason errors. Houston's head coach search.

"The Texans bungled their coaching search for the second consecutive season," the article wrote. "After ignominiously firing David Culley at the end of the season, they looked around at inexperienced former pros Hines Ward and Josh McCown. Eventually, they landed on defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, who followed a successful run with the Bears by going 8-24 with the Buccaneers and 17-39 in college at Illinois. One year after Culley felt like a lame-duck hire, Smith might have been promoted into the same hopeless role."

There is no defending their process, in our opinion. While Caserio seemed steadfast in his beliefs when it came to building a roster, the coaching search went in various directions, some sensible, some confusing, and some just bizarre.

That being said, objectively speaking, Smith is an upgrade on Culley. His record at Tampa Bay and Illinois doesn't do his ability justice. He had a winning record for five of his nine seasons with the Chicago Bears, reached the Super Bowl once, and was named NFL Coach of the Year once also - all of which the article failed to detail, as it did the situation he was dropped into in Tampa Bay.

Moving on, and when it came to what Houston could have done differently, the article suggested the Texans should have added a higher quality backup quarterback, saying: "If (Davis) Mills doesn't live up to that December run, the team will be stuck with replacement-level alternatives."

ESPN's solution? San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"If the 49ers decide they want to get out from under Jimmy Garoppolo's contract at any cost, would the Texans bite?" the article said. "Caserio was part of the Patriots brain trust that drafted Garoppolo in 2014, and the Texans are the only team in the AFC with an opening at quarterback. They can't fit Garoppolo's present deal on their cap, but they could give the 30-year-old a new contract with a reduced cap hit in 2022 as part of a trade."

According to Spotrac, Houston's estimated cap space taking into consideration the top 51 is just over $4.7 million. With Garoppolo set to make $24.2 million in base salary alone for the 49ers this year, Caserio would have a job on his hands getting San Francisco to pay a chunk of his salary - cause otherwise, there's no way Houston can afford him this year.

It wasn't all doom and gloom though.

"It's fair to wonder what the long-term vision is for the franchise, but for the second offseason in a row, Caserio had a coherent plan toward filling out the roster," the article said. "The Texans extended no fewer than 16 of their own players on one- or two-year deals, then added 18 more on similar contracts in free agency. I'm not sure this is building any sort of long-term culture -- and filling out the roster with veterans didn't keep them from going 4-13 a year ago -- but there's at least some semblance of a plan."

There was also a compliment directed at Caserio's handling of the Deshaun Watson trade that saw Houston acquire three first-round picks in return.

Everybody is welcome to their own opinion, and to be honest, anything written at this stage in the year is nothing more than conjecture anyway.

How this season and Caserio's plan will pan out is anybody's guess - but Texans fans will likely be hoping that the article's author, Bill Barnwell, will be eating his words come December.