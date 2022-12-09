Texans vs. Cowboys Preview: Can QB Davis Mills Bounce Back?

The Houston Texans travel to face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday from AT&T Stadium. The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter, who was their original QB1 this season before being replaced by Kyle Allen.

The Texans lost their seventh consecutive game during a 27-14 defeat to the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday. The Texans (1-10-1) did not allow the Browns to score an offensive touchdown, but their inefficient play on the offensive side of the ball and on special teams further cemented their worst record in the league.

The Texans held Browns running back Nick Chubb to 80 yards rushing. A highlight in the defeat? Rookie safety Jalen Pitre, who finished with a game-high 16, tackles and an interception. Pitre became the second Texans' rookie to post 15 or more tackles, joining DeMeco Ryans in 2006.

Houston will have its hands full with the Cowboys offense, which has been humming since quarterback Dak Prescott returned from injury. Dallas is scoring the fourth-most points per game this season (27.8) behind a handful of elite offensive weapons that could gash a Texans defense that is allowing the most rushing yards per game (169.1) and the 10th-most points per game (23.9).

This game could get ugly. The Texans offense ranks 26th in the NFL in passing and 29th in rushing. Dallas' defense has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, leading the league with 48 sacks, meanwhile the Texans allow the 8th-most sacks (33) in the NFL.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-10-1) at Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

ODDS: The Texans are 17-point underdogs to the Cowboys.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO: FOX | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

THE FINAL WORD: Would coach Lovie Smith and the Texans consider adding Baker Mayfield, who was released from the Carolina Panthers?

"To answer your question, everybody that's available we look at. We see if they fit. We're constantly trying to improve our roster, so if there's anybody that's out there, that's what we do. Don't know enough about Baker or anything like that. We're trying to get better play from the guys we have on our current roster."

