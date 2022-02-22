Danny Amendola EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm Excited About the Future' - Texans Roster Profile

Danny Amendola held off retirement to join the Houston Texans ahead of the 2021 campaign. Will the Houston native run it back with the Texans in 2022?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans made several roster changes throughout the 2021 season, and one word could best describe general manager Nick Caserio's motive behind a few decisions — culture.

Whether it be the departure of defensive end Charles Omenihu or linebacker Zach Cunningham, culture played a role in several players' exits. But in one instant, a cultural fit led to Caserio signing veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola five days prior to the Texans' Week 1 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Amendola's signing resulted in the Texans preferring a 36-year-old wide receiver over the younger Anthony Miller — who Houston released one month following the arrival of the two-time Super Bowl champion.

Would future changes at wide receiver cause Caserio to regret favoring Amendola over Miller — the 27-year-old wideout the Texans acquired from the Chicago Bears for a 2022 fifth-round pick in July?

"Danny has been a quality player in this league for a long time," former coach David Culley said early in the season. "He fits the mold. We’ve had Anthony Miller, who’s been our slot guy who’s been hurt, and we wanted to make sure we had some depth and another guy to be able to play that position if Anthony’s not able to play. And Danny fits that mold."

DANNY AMENDOLA 2021 SEASON RECAP

Amendola's on-field production made him the Texans' third-best receiver throughout the 2021 campaign — following Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins. He finished the season with the fourth-most receiving yards for the Texans, recording 248 yards on 24 catches.

The only knock against Amendola throughout the season was his durability. A nagging hamstring issue and a mid-season knee operation limited Amendola to eight games played in 2021. And if not for injuries, Amendola would have made a more prominent impact.

Amendola's potential impact for the Texans was most apparent in a Week 17 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

He helped the Texans pull off a near-upset victory during the season finale against the Titans by registering 113 yards on seven catches and two touchdowns at NRG Stadium. Perhaps, Amendola's play when healthy is the reason he refuses to retire despite the Texans' 4-13 record.

"I am trying to help this team win," Amendola said during an exclusive interview with Locked On Texans in December. "I am excited about the future. And I am excited to see what this team can do. I am ready to get back to helping in every way that I can.

"I just love playing the game. I have a lot of respect for the game and how far it has come. I’m excited about the direction this team is going, and I want to help this team win more games."

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK:

Amendola may not have many teams pursuing him this offseason, meaning a reunion between the Texans and the undrafted talent from 2008 is the most likely scenario.

If healthy in 2022, Amendola could still play a role for Houston on the field. But his most significant attribute would be the leadership qualities he can bring to the Texans' young locker room.